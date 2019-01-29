Public input on future of NCCC pool sought

SARANAC LAKE | Input from the North Country Community College (NCCC) community, and the community at large, is sought for the future of the swimming pool in the Sparks Athletic Complex.

No decision has been made at this time, but college officials will weigh the pros and cons of closing the pool or keeping it open.

“We recognize this is an important issue for the college and local residents, and we will not make a decision without getting the input of all stakeholders,” said NCCC President Steve Tyrell. “We know there will be strong and passionate arguments made on both sides of the issue.”

Among the reasons why the pool may be closed are its cost and lack of usage. The college spends more than $50,000 a year to operate and maintain the pool which opened in 1977.

Its infrastructure is deteriorating, and the cost of replacing the necessary pumps, motors and equipment has been estimated at $100,000.

Students rarely use the pool. It has limited public hours due to low usage by community members, the difficulty in finding lifeguards to staff the facility and conflicts with sports games and other events held in the gymnasium.

Earlier this year, the college received a $1.1 million grant to upgrade its science labs and fitness center. Architects hired by the college have suggested that the pool could be reconfigured as the new fitness center, locker rooms, aerobic/dance studio space for the community and storage.

Such a facility could be host to recreational programs the college currently doesn’t offer. New locker rooms could also present the opportunity for the college to add a new athletic team, which could increase enrollment.

Alternatively, college officials say they recognize that closing the pool — the only pool available for community use in Saranac Lake — would eliminate an important recreational asset for community members.

Currently, it’s primarily used for Red Cross swimming lessons and open swimming. Users pay a daily fee or a semester or annual membership fee. The pool is also part of the discussion college officials have had with various stakeholders about locating a YMCA in Saranac Lake; it could be used for YMCA aquatics programs for both young people and adults.

On the academic side, closing the pool would make it difficult for students in the wilderness recreation leadership program, who take a lifeguarding class as part of their degree requirements, to earn their degree. They would have to use another pool, increasing transportation and rental costs.

In order to gather all the necessary information to make a decision, historical data on the pool’s usage and cost will be collected. Discussion within the college community has already begun at recent meetings of the college senate.

A survey on recreational facility needs will be drafted and distributed to students, faculty, staff and local residents. The results will be shared publicly.

“When the process of gathering all the necessary feedback and information is complete, we hope we can make a decision that is in the best interest of the college and the community,” said Tyrell.

For more information on NCCC’s pool and athletic facility hours, visit nccc.prestosports.com/facilities/pool_hours

Questions or comments can be directed to Chris Knight, NCCC communications director, at cknight@nccc.edu.