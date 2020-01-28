Public invited to help finish North Creek’s ‘Mosaic Wall’

× Expand Courtesy photo Mosaic Wall OTTG group Members of Our Town Theater Group (left to right): Diane Gable, John Gable, Mike Corey and Dennis Wilson pose with the mosaic paddle they created Jan. 23 for North Creek’s famed ‘Mosaic Wall’ during the first of a series of 10 free ‘Open Studio” workshops. In these sessions, area volunteers are working together to create new elements for the wall’s last panel. The streetside mosaic wall is considered the North Country’s largest installation of public art. Kate Hartley, instigator of the project, is guiding people through the creative process. The workshops, intended for teens and adults, are held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings through April 2 in Tannery Poind Community Center in North Creek. To register, call Hartley at (518) 251-9083.

NORTH CREEK | People of all ages are welcome to help finish North Creek’s famed mosaic wall by joining weekly workshop sessions to be held over the next two months in Tannery Pond Community Center.

Considered to be the largest piece of community art in the North Country, it will span 180 feet long when finished. The mosaic reaches up to 11 feet high on a concrete wall along Main Street in North Creek.

Kate Hartley, who has been coordinating the project for nine years, said she hopes to have the mosaic finished before its 10th anniversary. The workshop sessions are being held to create the fourth and final panel of the massive mosaic.

Volunteers have begun working on elements of this final panel, which is 55 feet in length. When complete, the artwork will contain about 150,000 ceramic tiles as well as melted pieces of glass and other durable materials.

The mosaic’s overall theme is recreation, nature and life in the southern Adirondacks. Spanning several of its panels is a cascading river depicting fishing, hiking, rafting and kayaking as well as featuring a wide variety of native wildlife, including animals, flowers, trees, fish and birds.

The last panel is to depict a lake scene, Hartley said.

mosaic wall hailed by Residents, tourists

An estimated 1,000 or more people — not only area residents, but visitors and tourists — have already helped create scenes incorporated in the mosaic wall — which has received considerable acclaim regionally — and Hartley wants more people to help craft the final panel.

Recent vignettes added to the wall include a large moose behind a hiking trail, and a campsite.

To finish off the project, Hartley is inviting businesses and community groups as well as individuals to get involved.

The “Open Studio” workshop sessions, free of charge, are to be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings, each week through April 2. These sessions are intended for teens and adults. No experience in art or mosaic work is necessary. Hartley, a noted area artist, will be mentoring people in creating the mosaic elements.

To register, contact Hartley at katehartleyvt@gmail.com or call (518) 251-9083.

Special workshops for families and children under 13 — or various groups — can be arranged by contacting Hartley.

A practicing artist of renown, Hartley has noted that the mosaic wall has “touched the lives of thousands of people and connects them to our community in a tangible and meaningful way,” adding that the artwork will endure for generations.

Online reviews of the mosaic wall are laudatory, expressing similar sentiments.

Whether or not one attends a session, Hartley said this week she wants people to advise her on what breed of dog should be depicted as accompanying a family up a hiking trail in a mosaic element soon to be created. Such “votes” can be cast on the Facebook page titled North Creek Mosaic Project. ■