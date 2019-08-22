Public invited to join traditional trek up Jimmy’s Peak

× Expand Photo provided Hikers and history enthusiasts participating in a recent year’s hike up Jimmy’s Peak pose for a commemorative photo. This year’s edition of the annual trek is set for Saturday Aug. 24, and all are invited to participate.

THURMAN | Area residents and visitors are invited to participate in an annual climb next weekend up Jimmy’s Peak.

The hill is named after James Cameron, a settler of the town of Thurman. Cameron’s historic homestead is located in Thurman, across the Hudson River from the mountain.

People are gathering for this annual hike at 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 24 at Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg.

A barbecue picnic for all participants is to be held following the two-and-a-half hour excursion.

Rex Reynolds of Thurman is leading the hike, suitable for families. The picnic is at the home of Lillie Cameron. Those attending the meal are urged to bring a dish to share, dropping it off beforehand at Lillie Cameron’s house at 43 Cameron Road in Athol, about two miles from Hickory Hill Ski Center.

James Cameron was a pioneer, woodsman, farmer and justice of the peace who settled in the valley in 1773, and is one of the founders of Thurman.

In the early 1800s, guests at the Cameron Boarding House & Lodge on Stony Creek Road took regular climbs up Jimmy’s Peak. These guests formed the “Jimmy’s Peak Mountain Club” and recorded their experiences in a 200-year-old book which still exists today.

Seven years ago, Lillie Cameron, now in her mid-80s, resurrected the club.

The rain date for the climb and picnic is Sunday Aug. 25. Those planning to participate in the climb are asked to call Lillie Cameron at 518-623-2324 or Rex Reynolds at 518-623-9268 or send a text to Reynolds at 518-321-3500 by Wednesday Aug. 21.