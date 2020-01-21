Public officials: Bail reform laws may pose a threat to public safety

× Expand Photo provided Bail Reform Convo Leggett LaFarr Seeber Warren County Criminal Justice Committee Chair Rachel Seeber (right) expresses her concerns to county Sheriff Jim LaFarr (center) and county Public Safety Committee Chairman Craig Leggett (left) about the consequences of the new bail reform laws, and how they compromise public safety, as well as posing a threat to the personal security of crime victims.

QUEENSBURY | The controversial state Bail and Discovery Reform laws which went into effect Jan. 1 has forced the release of suspects who are linked to serious crimes, Warren County officials were informed last week.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore and county Sheriff Jim LaFarr detailed about how suspects charged with severe crimes — some of them implicating violence — have been released under the new laws.

“It’s our intent to keep this board informed of the real-world effects of this new legislation,” Moore told area officials at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 17.

One suspect released under the new laws, Charged with Making Terroristic Threats, threatened to shoot up the county Human Services building, Moore told the supervisors.

Another released suspect, charged with first-degree burglary, allegedly broke into a citizen’s home and assaulted the resident, who sustained significant injuries, he added.

LaFarr said after the meeting that the assault left the resident with a broken tooth, among other injuries.

The county jail population, regularly well above 100 inmates in 2019, numbered 80 inmates as of Jan. 17, and has dropped as low as 70 in recent weeks. Moore added that the jail was constructed to accommodate 186 inmates.

These reports raised concerns among a number of supervisors, who said they were concerned about how the new laws take away judges’ discretion in setting bail or holding suspects charged with serious crimes.

Another incident mentioned by county officials was how a 20-year-old suspect charged with arson — released due to the new bail reform laws — was subsequently arrested weeks later, charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl, a crime that allegedly occurred following his release.

Another incident mentioned by county leaders was how a Warrensburg resident, charged with two felonies — one accusing him of stealing a shotgun — fled the state after he was released on his own recognizance.

The newly enacted bail reform laws have prompted widespread public criticism because they do not allow judges — depending on the specific crime a suspect is charged with — to determine the danger to public safety posed by a released suspect, or whether they might not return to face charges.

In the past, judges have been allowed to have suspects jailed on the basis of flight risk, or the severity of crimes they have committed in the past.

LaFarr said Jan 17 that he was concerned about how bail reform laws may be compromising public safety.

Speaking of the released suspect charged with terroristic threats, LaFarr offered his thoughts.

“God forbid she gets a gun and shoots up the county building,” he said.

Among those crimes for which suspects must be released, are criminally negligent homicide, burglary, robbery and drug trafficking.

Newly elected Queensbury at-large supervisor Rachel Seeber, the new chairman of the County Criminal Justice Committee, noted she was concerned about the impact of the new bail reform laws,

“They have serious implications for our county, and local people have not had any input on it,” she said, noting that suspects charged with serious crimes who are released might subsequently commit violent offenses. “There’s no reason victims and their families should be put in harm’s way,” she said. “This is a slap in the face to crime victims — It’s horrible what they are going through right now.”

New county chairman Frank Thomas also expressed his concerns, noting the new laws would prompt unintended consequences.

“We know there are major problems with the new laws, and we are committed to pushing the state Legislature to fix the problems before innocent people are needlessly victimized,” he said in his recent state-of-the-county speech. ■