Public transit fares to rise

Due to public requests, the Transportation Committee was approved by the legislation to alter certain aspects of the bus schedule. This includes time changes, different pickup spots and different roads.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County Public Transit (CCPT) fares are expected to rise by about 50 percent in the year 2020. The committee expects a 10 percent loss in ridership, but a $35,000 increase in overall revenue.

Regular fare for riders will go up by 50 cents, student passes would be $30 instead of $20 and rural passes would be $10 rather than $5. The senior discount, which is currently a 50 percent decrease in fares, may also be eliminated, and anticipated to make $8,000 if that is the case.

A public session was held earlier in the year on this matter, along with the bus route change, and, according to the Transportation Committee during its meeting on Tuesday, July 9, there was no public opposition against the rising bus fare prices, and instead requested changes to the schedule. The most common suggestions from the public included extra stops or time changes, rather than price increases.

“Our major change is not so much to cut service,” Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown said. “It’s to make the routes more efficient, and based on feedback we received, make them so more people are likely to take them.”

The resolution for the price increase was decided to be completed and voted on in August, the actual increase starting in January 2020. By increasing the prices by 50 percent next year, this means that Plattsburgh won’t slowly raise prices over the next five years, according to the committee.

As for the bus schedule and stop changes, the following was approved by the legislation Wednesday, July 10:

For the Clinton Community College seasonal route, the 8:53 p.m. run will be changed to 7:53 p.m. instead, in order to better accommodate passengers’ schedules. The Macdonough Hall stop will be eliminated. Lastly, the Friends laundromat stop will be changed to in the drive lane on South Catherine Street.

The Lyon Mountain and Clayburg routes will add Behavioral Health Services North as a stop at 12:53 p.m.; the Cadyville Fire Station stop will be a flag stop. The bus will take alternative routes to the mall rather than Cornelia Street, including Margaret Street and Boynton Avenue. While riding inbound to Plattsburgh, the stop across from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora will now be at the Stewart’s.

The South Connector Route is adding a stop on Connecticut Court, and Broad Street Commons will be deleted as a stop. The CCPT also agreed to update the schedule as not to loiter outside Yando’s Big M grocery store.

Beekman Towers is going to be added as a stop on the Uptown/Downtown Route, as well as create an hourly stop at the Champlain Valley Family Center. The bus will also stop at Starbucks rather than the former Rite Aid.

For the Champlain/Rouses Point Route, the stop will be moved from the school to the post office, and the Ellenburg Route is eliminating the left turn from Plank Road onto Military Turnpike in order to better ensure the safety of passengers.