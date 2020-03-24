Public warned of phone scam in City of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh is warning the public, specifically Municipal Lighting customers, of an apparent coronavirus scam.

The City has heard from multiple customers saying they received calls from individuals claiming they work for the City of Plattsburgh and are asking for personal information including home addresses, bank account information and more.

MLD staff will never ask customers for their personal information and, if the public is asked such information, the call should be ended immediately. Everybody needs to remain vigilant about scammers during this public health crisis, especially the elderly who are most frequently preyed upon.

Scammers have been reported in the past to have asked the public to pay for gift cards in order to alleviate a large debt owed to the City of Plattsburgh.

Mayor Read expressed dismay, "What a shame that the worst aspect of human nature would try to prey on people at this moment of suffering in our city. I hope the police find these criminals, and our residents be wary of those who would try to capitalize on this global crisis that is causing great pain right here for us all. We should be concentrating on caring for each other rather than worrying about scammers."

The City warns that scammers can use this data to infiltrate identity and personal credit accounts. Some scammers can change their caller ID number to look official. If you feel you have been subject to a phone scam, please contact your bank or credit card companies immediately and notify the City Police Department. ■