Pumpkins a’plenty

OLMSTEDVILLE | If the frost isn’t on the pumpkin yet, it’s getting close. And another indication of fall is the opening of the pumpkin patch at It’s About Thyme farm in Olmstedville.

Diane Colletti said the authentic pick-your-own pumpkin patch is a disappearing breed, as most farms truck pumpkins in from the field and sell them at their stores. At It’s about Thyme, visitors venture into the patch, and some are surprised at those green, viney things that the pumpkins are attached to. They can also pick fruit from the farm’s 400 apple trees.

There are, of course, plenty of the traditional orange spheres, but Colletti also plants plenty of pumpkins and gourds with interesting shapes and colors.

Pumpkin picking began earlier this month, and the farm’s weekend Creepy Trail and hayrides begin on the 21st. The attractions are free — a donation jar pays for fuel, and this year skeletons on bicycles will be added to the mix.

The farm is open seven days a week, and on weekends it also offers free cider and doughnuts.

Looking to get out of the city nearly 20 years ago, the Collettis searched for property in all their favorite vacation spots in the Northeast.

Colletti said she was prepared to be flexible, but the one must-have was a level drive and yard. It’s About Thyme does indeed have a level drive and yard, a rare Adirondack feature — Colletti said the narrow valley bottom was once home to other houses, now vanished, as Olmstedville evolved.

Today it’s a handy feature that accommodates garden and greenhouse and shops where customers can buy other items for fall and — you know it’s coming — Christmas. The farm sells halloween decorations and costumes, mums, and a collection of outdoor metal art, blown glass and other potential gifts.

It’s About Thyme Farm, or “the pumpkin patch,” as it’s called in the community, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through Oct. 30. It’s located at 32 Smith Rd. in Olmstedville, and more information is available online at itsaboutthymefarm.com.