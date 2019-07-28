Quiet on the set

× Expand Photo by Ben Model Buster Keaton (right) and Sybil Seeley in the silent comedy short “One Week.”

SCHROON LAKE | Silence might be golden, but actor Buster Keaton took it one better. “Silence is of the gods,” he said. “Only monkeys chatter.”

Keaton was in a position to know. His decade of work in the 1920s is considered to be one of the greatest actor-director portfolios in cinematic history. And on Monday, July 29, at 8 p.m., the 2019 edition of “Summer Classics @ the Strand” opens with an evening of three Buster Keaton silent comedy shorts: “One Week,” “The Scarecrow” and “The Blacksmith,” all of which date from the Golden Age of silent movies, the early 1920s.

Initially suspicious of the medium, Keaton is today considered one of the most physically daring actors ever to perform in movies, getting his start as a gag man for Fatty Arbuckle in the late teens.

Monday’s showing will feature live piano scoring by Ben Model, resident film accompanist at the Library of Congress and New York City’s Museum of Modern Art. The films were recently restored by Lobster Films and have been handpicked by Model, who will introduce each short and lead a Q&A discussion with the audience following the screenings.

“Summer Classics @ the Strand” will continue Monday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. with “Casablanca,” which Turner Classic Movies (TCM) considers “the best Hollywood movie of all time.” The 1942 film starred Humphrey Bogart as American ex-patriate saloon owner Rick Blaine and Ingrid Bergman as Rick’s lost love, Ilsa Lund.

The program will be hosted by film historian Jeremy Arnold, himself a TCM contributor and author of the TCM-tie-in books “The Essentials: 52 Must-See Movies and Why They Matter” and his latest work, “Christmas in the Movies: 30 Classics to Celebrate the Season.”

“If you’ve only seen ‘Casablanca’ on TV, this is the perfect opportunity to view the movie on the big screen and in digital format,” said Fred Balzac, program director of the “Summer Classics @ the Strand” series.

Tickets to each evening’s program are $10 (cash only) and will be available at the door.

This is the fourth consecutive summer that the Strand is partnering on special programming with the Adirondack Film Society (AFS) — sponsors of the annual Lake Placid Film Festival and the monthly (September through May) AFS Screening Series at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.

Balzac said it was a collaboration between these two organizations that resulted in a New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) grant award — along with the generosity of the Schroon Lake-area community — that helped Larry and Liz McNamara, the theater’s owner-operators, purchase and install digital film-projection equipment, enabling the restored art deco Strand to continue as a first-run movie house.