Quilters unite to help those in need

× Expand Photo provided by CVQGNY Pillows with children activities and toys are some of the items being donated to Foster Care, Domestic Violence and other requests.

PLATTSBURGH | The Champlain Valley Quilters Guild of New York (CVQGNY) is a North Country outreach group and program that specializes in helping the area with quilting. CVQGNY provides handmade quilted items, such as blankets, pillow cases, placemats, and more, to multiple families and places in need throughout the community.

“It’s one thing to just hand them out, but when someone makes a comment and remembers you,” CVGNY member Mary Lou Beauharnois said. “It makes you feel so good when you hear it.”

Companies that are provided with these items to distribute to others include: Meadowbrook Healthcare, STOP Domestic Violence, Christmas Bureau, Birthright, St. Joseph’s Church, CVPH Fitzpatrick Cancer Center, Hospice of the North Country, Clinton County Nursing Home, Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Chapter 179 Disabled American Veterans, Valehaven Home for Adults, VFW Post 139, Social Services Foster Care, Social Services PINS (Persons in Need of Assistance) and Gabriel Project.

In the last year, the quilting guild distributed a total of 821 items: 46 adult protectors, 85 children’s pillows, 72 heart pillows, 62 pillow cases, 84 hats, 252 placemats, 218 quilts and 2 stuffed toys to these places and individuals. Quilter’s Guild also donates pantyliners for woman who do not have access to feminine hygiene, clothing for refugees and victims of natural disasters and items for those in third world countries.

“We want people to know that we’re out there for them,,” Beauharnois said.

The people at CVQGNY are always looking for new members to quilt and volunteers to help out. Students from Plattsburgh often help, according to Beauharnois, with things that are too hard for the older members to do. For those who want to join the group, but don’t know much about quilting, beginning classes are available. The group holds meetings every second Wednesday of the month at Stafford Middle School in Plattsburgh at 6 p.m. Anyone can come to the meetings to become a member of CVQGNY, or sign up during the upcoming Quilt Show.

“Every two years we have the quilt show and it’s out fundraiser for buying material, buying bedding, buying threads and sewing together everything that we do,” member Vicky Johnson said. “(The show) is the opportunity for the people in the guild to show off some of their skills and what they do.”

The 17th bi-yearly Celebrating Creativity Quilt Show will be hosted the weekend of Sept. 28 at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House, located at 167 Rugar St. There, quilts will be displayed and for sale, along with other quilted items. There will be a raffle for the 2019 quilt-of-the-year, and vendors will be there to answer questions. Tickets are $8 for one day and $10 for the entire weekend. For more information, visit the CVQGNY website at cvgny.org.