Race for 114th Assembly seat expands, realigns

× Expand 114th Assembly Seat

WARREN COUNTY | The race to take on the post of representing the 114th District Assembly District realigned this week as Evelyn Wood of Thurman launched her candidacy and two declared candidates — Matt Simpson of Horicon and Claudia Braymer of Glens Falls — received key endorsements. Doug Beaty of Queensbury is also running for the Assembly seat.

Wood, who served as town supervisor of Thurman between late 2010 and early 2017, announced her candidacy Jan. 22 in a meeting with supporters at Lizzie Keays Restaurant in Warrensburg. A former Republican, she registered last week as a member of the new Serve America Movement party.

Also on Jan. 22, Simpson — who has served as Horicon town supervisor for six years — was endorsed unanimously by both Saratoga and Essex counties’ Republican committees.

Several days beforehand, the Warren County Democratic Committee endorsed Braymer, who has served on the Warren County Board of Supervisors for four years representing Glens Falls’ third ward.

Wood launches third-party campaign

Photo by Thom Randall Evelyn Wood Former town of Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, announcing her candidacy for the 114th District state Assembly seat on Jan. 22, tells her supporters at a campaign kickoff event that she would be running as a representative of the new Save America Movement party.

Wood said she was running because politics was becoming too polarized and state legislators were not listening to or addressing citizens’ concerns.

“We need to restore common sense and solid, practical solutions to our government,” she said. “Politicians are too caught up in grandiose legislation they want to pass — The central focus of my campaign is listening to the people and getting things accomplished for them.”

She said she joined the S.A.M. party because its adherents believe in “results over rhetoric.”

Wood told her supporters that strengthening infrastructure was one of her top priorities: not only rebuilding highways and bridges, but also increasing cellular coverage, providing reliable and adequate electric service, and boosting broadband access.

“Our communities need infrastructure as a strong foundation so they can thrive,” she said, noting how as a town supervisor she oversaw the reconstruction of various bridges and many roadways in Thurman after the calamitous 2011 storms.

She also said that if elected, she would work to address environmental concerns — not only protecting land and water quality, but addressing such threats as Lyme disease — as well as combating invasive species, including insects that are now threatening the health of hemlock, ash and maple trees.

In addition, she said she would work for the state legislature to be more fiscally responsible, noting that ever more financial burdens were being shifted to counties and towns, forcing local governments to raise taxes.

“Legislators are following a historic trend of playing the shell game with finances,” she said, noting the burden of state mandates. Also, Wood said she’d advocate for the repeal or re-drafting of the new controversial Bail and Discovery Reform legislation.

Simpson cites statewide experience

Photo provided Matt Simpson Horizon town supervisor Matt Simpson outlined his political positions and priorities and positions to his supporters at a press conference held Dec. 19 at the Lake George Holiday Inn to announce his candidacy for the state Assembly 114th District.

Simpson announced his candidacy Dec. 19 at a press conference held at the Lake George Holiday Inn. He was joined by 11 present and former Warren County officials who pledged their support.

At the event, he noted the experience he gained over the past three years as president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages — which he said has given him insight on how state, federal and town governments interact.

“We need a prospering economy in our region, so we can have a foundation for families so they can stay here — We need to create jobs with adequate economic benefits so people can provide for their families. Right now, we’re not being properly recognized in Albany.”

Simpson also said that he advocated protecting the purity of not only Lake George, but other lakes and waterways throughout the region and across the state. Additionally, he said the state legislature needs to provide funding for clean water and for various mandates.

“We need to have resources to pay for these regulations that are getting passed in Albany,” he said.

Beaty known as a fiscal watchdog

Photo by Thom Randall Doug Beaty Queensbury at-large supervisor Doug Beaty, known for for his advocacy of fiscal responsibility, is running as a Republican candidate for the 114th District state Assembly seat — prompting a primary election showdown with Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, the endorsed Republican candidate.

Beaty, a four-term county at-large supervisor representing Queensbury, also announced his candidacy on Dec. 19. He also has said that employment opportunities need to be expanded for area residents so they won’t move out of the area. He is presently leading a citizens’ committee working to promote such an effort.

Known as an advocate of prudent spending, he has opposed a county airport runway extension plan, and he lobbied for the investigations of county cogeneration and geothermal projects — efforts that resulted in large monetary restitution to the county government.

Braymer pledges a collaborative approach

Photo provided Claudia Braymer Announcing her candidacy Jan. 16, Glens Falls Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, an environmental attorney, was endorsed this week as the Warren County Democratic Party’s candidate for the 114th District state Assembly seat.

In announcing her candidacy on Jan. 16, Braymer said that she would focus on “improving the quality of life for all area residents” as well as protect natural resources, pursue responsible development of affordable housing for workers and seniors, and take action on climate change. Braymer also said she would lobby to expand broadband and cell coverage across the region.

She pledged to take a bipartisan approach.

“I will work hard, collaborating with people from all walks of life and political parties, to strengthen the voice of the North Country in Albany,” she said. Braymer serves as chair of county’s Environmental Concerns and Real Property Services Committee.

Citizens offer their opinions on candidates

When Wood announced her candidacy, several Thurman residents voiced their support. Sawmill owner Gary Martin said that Wood represented a change of the status quo in state politics.

“Evelyn is exactly what we need in Albany — she means exactly what she says, and her word is her bond,” Martin said. “If she says she’s going to do something, you can count on it — she’s a square shooter.”

Thurman resident Evelyn Kenny also praised Wood.

“Evelyn would be excellent,” Kenny said. “She knows how to manage, and she knows politics from the bottom up.”

Al Mundy also offered his thoughts.

“She was a heck of a good town supervisor — I’m impressed with everything she’s done,” he said. “If elected to the Assembly, she’ll work hard for the people.”

At Simpson’s announcement, several county officials expressed support for his candidacy, including Queensbury supervisor-at-large Michael Wild.

“Matt has the right demeanor to get things done in Albany,” he said. Former county Board of Supervisors chairman Ron Conover also voiced his support.

“Matt is an exceptional person and a terrific candidate,” Conover said. “The fact that virtually all his Republican colleagues on the board of supervisors are here today speaks volumes for Simpson and what we believe he can do for our area down in Albany.

Braymer’s supporters have predicted that she would pursue public policy issues with the same tenacity in politics she did years ago as a member of the USA Women’s National Rugby team, competing for the Women’s World Cup championship in 2006 and 2010.

Warren County Democratic Committee Chair Lynne Boecher offered her thoughts about Braymer when announcing the committee’s endorsement.

“Claudia Braymer’s demonstrated leadership and ability to find solutions, coupled with her engergy and passion, will give all residents of the 114th District a strong voice that will resonate in Albany.” ■