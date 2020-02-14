Racer recovering after high-speed wreck

× Expand Photos Provided Nick LaGoy

PLATTSBURGH | As the North Country rallies behind him, veteran sports racer Nick LaGoy is recovering from serious injuries following a high-speed racing accident earlier this month.

LaGoy, 28, was racing in the championship race at the Boonville Snow Festival after having won three earlier heats that weekend when his snowmobile crossed paths with another, sending him crashing into a corner wall of the half-mile track at 100 mph.

The Plattsburgh business owner was unconscious and airlifted by helicopter to Albany Medical Trauma Center, where he underwent serious back and spinal surgery.

As news of LaGoy’s accident spread, supporters came out in mass offering help to his loved ones and launching a GoFundMe campaign that reached its $20,000 goal in less than a week.

With a long road to recovery ahead of him, LaGoy thanked the community for their overwhelming support as he continues to heal downstate.

Plattsburgh race car driver Nick LaGoy is determined to get back on his feet following a serious snowmobile wreck earlier this month.

“I can’t begin to tell everyone how grateful I am for your support,” he said from his hospital bedside recently.

“If anyone knows a LaGoy we will fight to the very end of what we believe and that’s what I’m prepared to do.”

LaGoy is now undergoing intense physical therapy to regain feeling and movement in his legs.

As he works to reach new goals and get back on his feet, LaGoy said he’s determined for the future and moved by the overwhelming support.

“I’m ready for the biggest fight of my life.”

His business, LaGoy’s Automotive on Route 22 in Beekmantown, remains open as he recovers. ■