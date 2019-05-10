Racers challenge deep, rushing rapids

× 1 of 4 Expand Bruce Braman (left) shouts navigation advice to partner Peggy Braman as she keeps their canoe moving downstream through the roiling rapids of the Hudson River during NOrth Creek’s annual Whitewater Derby held May 4-5. × 2 of 4 Expand Pete and Robert Roland react to a surge of whitewater threatening to capsize their canoe during the downriver race May 5 of the two-day Hudson River Whitewater Derby held last weekend. The two made it to the finish line without overturning. × 3 of 4 Expand Kayaker Mark Ahrens is nearly overwhelmed by surging whitewater as he navigates his craft through the rapids during the 62nd annual Hudson River Whitewater Derby held May 4-5. Ahrens made it to the finish line without capsizing. × 4 of 4 Expand Marielle Matthews steadies herself as she prepares to abandon her capsizing canoe while submerged co-pilot Devin Farkas holds onto their craft during the downriver race May 5 held during the 62nd annual Hudson River Whitewater Derby which attracted dozens of entrants. Prev Next

JOHNSBURG | Minutes after pulling his canoe onshore, Matt Sullivan of Austin, Texas, stood on the east bank of the Hudson River May 5 near the Riparius bridge minutes after finishing a 8.5-mile race through the waterway’s roiling, cascading waters. He and his friend Bryan Darrow of New York City had just finished the downriver event of the legendary 62nd-annual Hudson River Whitewater Derby, a two-day North Country tradition that attracted several dozen competitors this year from across the northeast U.S.

His mother Cordy Sullivan hugged Matt like she was glad he survived.

“You made it,” she said.

Minutes earlier Sullivan and Darrow were paddling downstream, and deep, fast-flowing water overturned their canoe, he recalled.

“We made an aggressive move in the third or fourth rapids,” he said. “It was a pretty big drop there.”

Nearby was his cousin Chris Schulz of Virginia, looking like he was still processing what he’d just experienced.

“This is my first time in whitewater — what a trip!” he said. “I’m glad it’s over!”

Schulz described his thoughts as his canoe was swept through the half-dozen stretches of raging rapids.

“So I was like, blindly, ‘This is fine,’ but once we got into the rapids, I thought we were gonna die — I thought we were gone.”

Photo by Thom Randall During the final hours of the Hudson River Whitewater Derby held May 4-5, North Creek Rotary Club member Ellen Schaefer of North River (right) spins the entries in a raffle for an untralight custom Hornbeck canoe while fellow Rotarians (from left) Phil Sangster of Wevertown, Wayne Thomas of North Creek and Ernie Pollman of Indian Lake observe the process. An entrant named Bruce Busman won the handcrafted canoe.

Schulz was up front in the bow, and his uncle — Matt’s father, 73-year-old John Sullivan — was in the stern for the trip downriver.

“My uncle was yelling instructions, but at a certain point he realized there was no teaching me — it got to the point it was a matter of survival instinct,” Schulz said. “I was terrified.”

John Sullivan had competed in the Hudson River Whitewater Derby last year, as well as for several years in the mid-1990s, he said. His prior experience was likely why the Sullivan-Schulz canoe didn’t overturn in the race like three others did.

“Our run in the 1996 provided good entertainment for people on the side of the river,” the elder Sullivan said with a chuckle. “Today it was ‘doable’ but it was serious — you had to pick the right line downstream.”

Nearby, a duo of experienced whitewater guides — Linc Marsac of Indian Lake and Joe SanAntonio of North River — clanked their beer cans together to celebrate their frigid dunking minutes earlier.

The river’s water had surged over their bow, flipping the boat and throwing it into the water. While Marsac and SanAntonio fought the rushing water to get to the bank, their half-submerged, overturned canoe continued downstream.

Several competitors, however, stopped charging toward the finish line and helped the duo retrieve their boat and accompanying gear. SanAntonio and Marsac jumped back into their canoe, and the two competing crews finished the final eighth-mile or so of the race.

Marsac, co-owner of Square Eddy Expeditions — a whitewater enterprise based in North Creek — grinned while listening to SanAntonio explain how they ended up submerged while less-experienced canoeists stayed upright through the whitewater rapids.

“We were in fourth place, going strong, when too much water surged over the bow, and Mother Nature just did what she was going to do with a lake canoe in whitewater,” SanAntonio said.

Marsac laughed as he took a sip of pale ale.

“We have to find something to blame for us capsizing,” he said.