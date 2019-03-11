Racers, volunteers needed for Ticonderoga Triathlon Festival

× Expand Image provided

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Triathlon Festival, organized by officials from Wilson Endurance Sports (WES), will be coming to Ticonderoga June 22-23.

Held at Black Point Beach, the weekend consists of a sprint triathlon and aquabike, Olympic triathlon and aquabike, duathlon and kids triathlon.

Relay teams are welcome for the adult triathlons and the duathlon. All participants will receive a race T-shirt, ﬁnisher medal, food from The Wind Chill Factory and a Southern Tier Brewing Company post race beer.

The weekend will feature live music and a festival atmosphere and a portion of all proceeds will beneﬁt the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program.

A volunteer party will take place Friday evening — open to anyone that wishes to volunteer their time during the event. Organizers said the ﬁre pit, pizza, refreshments and t-shirts for all volunteers make it a fun time to socialize with others while getting volunteer work assignments.

For more information about the event, to register, volunteer or become a sponsor, visit the website at CoachMarkWilson.com or call 914-466-9214.