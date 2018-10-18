Rail bikes boost tourism, say operators

× Mike Dupee (left) and Robert Harte asked for Warren County Supervisors’ support recently as they described the success of their rail-bike excursion enterprise, Revolution Rail. The operation on the railroad tracks north of North River has attracted 20,000 people to northern Warren County since the enterprise was launched in 2017. Photo by Thom Randall

Courtesy photo Revolution Rail’s rail-bike excursions include two trips across a trestle bridge spanning the Hudson River, offering scenic bird’s-eye views of the waterway.

NORTH CREEK | Rail bike excursions on train tracks north of North Creek have proven to be popular and are boosting tourism by bringing thousands of people into the hamlet, the co-founders of Revolution Rail recently told Warren County supervisors.

Robert Harte and Mike Dupee described the operation and its rapid expansion since its founding in July 2017 as they asked county supervisors to oppose abandonment of the county-owned railway, an action state officials have requested federal authorities to pursue in the aftermath of a controversial rail car storage plan by Iowa Pacific.

Dupee told the supervisors gathered for the public works committee meeting that 20,000 people have taken his company’s rail-bike excursions since they launched their enterprise, prompting the business to double their rail-bike fleet this year.

Harte said Revolution Rail has been taking about 30 people per excursion, four to five trips per day, on a stretch of track that begins about five miles north of North Creek.

The trip proceeds northwest on the Sanford Lake rail line beside the Hudson River for about 3.5 miles where the bikers take a rest at a spot near the Boreas River.

The rail bikes are then turned around to return to where they started. This round trip features two crossings over the Hudson atop a trestle bridge that spans the Hudson River, giving riders a dramatic scenic overview of the waterway, Dupee said.

Not only are the excursions drawing thousands to North Creek, but millions of potential tourists are now exposed to the southern Adirondacks via the internet, Harte told lawmakers.

Dupee and Harte have advertised their enterprise on social media, posting videos depicting the rail bike excursions.

Several of these videos have gone viral. In total, their videos have been viewed more than 33 million times, Harte said.

Such publicity has brought people from Michigan, California, Florida, South Carolina and Denmark, Hart continued. He noted these riders stay overnight in North Creek and all over northern Warren County.

Dupee noted other benefits of their enterprise. He said that since July 2017, Revolution Rail has spent $30,000 in wages, paid $30,000 in federal, state and local taxes, and donated $2,000 of their services to area organizations.

Many clients were Millennials last year, while this past summer has seen an increase in older and international patrons.

Hart said that the rail bikes can accommodate all ages. He said babies that can sit up are strapped into a five-point harness to ride safely, and that a 94-year-old recently enjoyed a trip, pedaling the entire way.

Hart added that he was pleased with how northern Warren County residents have worked with them to make their enterprise a success.

“We’re excited about how the community has embraced us, and we’re happy to be here,” he said, adding a request for the supervisors to continue to back them up legislatively. “We’d be grateful for your support as events develop.”

Stakeholders remain divided on the future use of the tracks if the federal Surface Transportation Board grants the application.

Warren and Essex County officials have opposed the abandonment efforts, citing future prospects by the owner of NL Industries to haul freight on the line.

A Colorado-based firm has also expressed interest in the lines.

Protect the Adirondacks has called for the tracks to be ripped up, while the Adirondack Council has said the issue needs to be studied further.