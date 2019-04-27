Railroad lease or sale proposals to be discussed by Warren County leaders

× A passenger car of the defunct Saratoga-North Creek Railway sits in the rail yard of the North Creek Depot in 2018. Just last week, Warren County received four proposals for either lease or purchase of the county-owned railroad, and county officials are to begin evaluating them — and deciding what portions of the information they will either be sharing or withholding from the public.

QUEENSBURY | Warren County officials have received four proposals for either the operation or purchase of the county railroad, and they will soon be evaluating what portions of the documents will be made public.

Several months ago, the county issued a “request for proposals” for lease or purchase of the rail line between North Creek and Hadley. The deadline for submitting the proposals was April 18.

As of April 19, county officials said they had not yet reviewed the proposals they received.

Town of Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, however, said she understood that only three of the four proposals merited consideration.

Over the past few years, several county supervisors and area citizens have expressed support for the county retaining the railroad corridor and converting it to a multi-purpose recreational trail. Such a “rail trail” could host hiking, bicycling, cross-country skiing and/or snowmobiling.

Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer, an advocate of the multi-use trail option, has contended that the county leaders should determine the best permanent use of the railroad bed before considering proposals for lease or purchase by rail operators.

PROPOSALS

She has noted that since 1999, two rail operators, Upper Hudson River Railroad and the Saratoga-North Creek Railway, both failed to develop self-sustaining operations — either freight or passenger services.

The latter railroad operator is believed to have lost millions of dollars in their rail service, which ran for about seven years but ceased operation a year ago. Just last month, Warren County sued Saratoga-North Creek Railway and its parent company Iowa Pacific Holdings for $110,287 in unpaid revenue and tax bills for the last 16 months of the railway’s operation.

A subcommittee of the county Public Works Committee will initially be evaluating the lease or sale proposals, followed by the committee, then the full Board of Supervisors. The proposals likely include one from OmniTrax, a Colorado firm whose representatives met behind closed doors last August with county supervisors.

OmniTrax is negotiating the purchase the 33-mile rail line stretching from North Creek to Tahawus known as the “Sanford Lake branch,” now owned but left idle by Iowa Pacific.

Public Works Committee chairman and Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said that he expects the proposals to be reviewed in executive session, and that when they are released to the public, they are likely have portions redacted.

“I have not seen the proposals and I don’t know how I’m going to be able to interpret what is proprietary information,” Simpson said. “We may need to hire an attorney with experience dealing with railroad transactions.”

He said the initial review of the proposals would begin soon.

“Our subcommittee will be digesting what we have, figuring out what the best option is, and then make a recommendation,” he said.

The next meeting of the county Public Works Committee is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. Monday, April 29.

On April 19, County Administrator Ryan Moore also said he also has not yet reviewed the proposals.

“We have to talk about how we want this process to unfold,” he said, noting that the Town of Corinth, co-owner of the railroad, would be involved in decision-making. “We will try to get information out to the public as soon as possible.”