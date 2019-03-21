Railway operator sued by Warren County

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall In mid-2018, a passenger car of the defunct Saratoga-North Creek Railway sits idle in the rail yard of the North Creek Depot. The town has sued the railway and its parent company Iowa Pacific to recover $110,288 in unpaid revenue, property taxes and a water bill owed from 2017 and 2018 while the company was in operation.

QUEENSBURY | In an effort to collect unpaid revenue and property taxes, Warren County has sued the enterprise that formerly ran a railroad on the county’s rail corridor.

The lawsuit was filed March 6, and county supervisors were informed of the action at their monthly meeting held March 15.

Pursued in state Supreme Court, the lawsuit names Saratoga & North Creek Railway, its parent company Iowa Pacific Holdings of Chicago, and several rail lines that Iowa Pacific operates.

The suit claims that Iowa Pacific broke a contract with the county and seeks payment of $110,288, which represents unpaid revenue, property taxes and a water bill owed from 2017 and 2018 before the Saratoga & North Creek Railway stopped operating trains on the county-owned rail bed.

TANK CARS

In 2011, Warren County signed a contract with the owners of Saratoga-North Creek Railway and the enterprise began their operation. From that year through 2017, the rail operator transported passengers between Saratoga Springs and North Creek while seeking to establish a freight operation, which was minimal and sporadic over those half-dozen years.

As the company lost money on its passenger operations, Iowa Pacific executive Ed Ellis proposed storing up to 2,000 empty tank cars along tracks Iowa Pacific had bought in southern Essex County. Ellis told area officials in 2017 that the revenue from tank car storage was necessary to offset losses sustained by the railway from its passenger operation.

Iowa Pacific ended up only storing a fraction of that number of tank cars on the Sanford Line, which runs between the hamlets of North Creek and Tahawus — but this storage alarmed environmental groups and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said such storage caused environmental degradation and was incongruous with the Adirondack Park.

In early 2018, the tank cars were removed on order of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In April 2018, the railway ceased operations. Shortly thereafter, the Internal Revenue Service filed a $1.36 million lien against Saratoga & North Creek Railway for unpaid federal income taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

‘REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS’

The county owns the rail bed between Hadley and North Creek, and the Town of Corinth — which jointly contracted with Iowa Pacific — owns the tracks in their municipality as well as in Greenfield. The Town of Corinth was listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, but Warren County Attorney Mary Kissane told Warren County supervisors that Corinth’s inclusion was merely a formality — and Warren County was not seeking damages from the town.

According to county officials, Iowa Pacific has been negotiating to sell the Sanford Line to Colorado-based Omni-Trax, which made a exploratory proposal last year to county supervisors — behind closed doors — to buy Warren County’s rail corridor.

Just recently, the county finished drafting a “request for proposals” to be sent to prospective rail operators — to explore the sale or lease of the rail bed.