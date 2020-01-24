× Expand Photo by Brian Happel New Schuyler Falls Supervisor Kevin Randall Schuyler Falls Councilman Reginald Facteau (left), Town Supervisor Kevin Randall, Councilman Howard Newton and Councilman Vernon Bruno discuss an item on the agenda during the town’s organizational meeting on Jan. 6.

SCHUYLER FALLS | A new year typically brings at least some changes in local governments across the region. Schuyler Falls is no different, as new supervisor Kevin Randall and new council members Reginald Facteau and Vernon Bruno began their work at the town’s organizational meeting this month.

“It’s a little overwhelming taking off on a new adventure in life,” admitted Randall, who was elected to the position last fall. “Especially since I have no experience as far as the town business because I didn’t start out as a volunteer, on the planning board, or the zoning board. But, everybody’s jumped in and answered all of my questions.”

Randall, who also works as a lieutenant at Clinton County Correctional Facility in Dannemora and has been a member of the Schuyler Falls fire department for more than 3 decades, said the biggest reason he wanted to take on the supervisor job was his concern about the infrastructure in town and wanting to upgrade it.

“You’ve got to be in it to win it, so to speak. You can’t do it from the outside. You have to be here. That’s why I ran because I see things that need to be done.”

One of Randall’s goals is to work with New York State Electric and Gas Corporation or NYSEG, to bring natural gas to the town. He is considering going door-to-door to gauge how many residents would be interested in making the switch.

Randall also wants to work closely with the water districts involved with the town to make sure leaks get fixed and systems are upgraded to prevent bigger problems in the future. And, he hopes to have the new park on River Street finished this spring. Randall said the previous supervisor, Richard Potiker, had a lot of other projects being worked on that he is now taking a closer look at.

“I got some good advice from the outgoing supervisor saying, ‘You see all of these folders with projects? Pick a couple each year and work through them.’ It’s better to see a few projects to fruition rather than get pulled in 90 directions and not accomplish any of them.” ■