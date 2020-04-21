Rattlesnake Mountain trail closed

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Rattlesnake Mountain Trail The Rattlesnake Mountain trail has been closed for the duration of the coronavirus pause.

WILLSBORO | The popular trail to Rattlesnake Mountain in Willsboro has been closed due to crowding and a failure to comply with social distancing guidance, Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gililland said Tuesday.

The closure will remain in effect for the duration of New York’s coronavirus pause in commerce and socializing.

Gillilland said the trail is privately owned, and both the property owner and the town shared concerns that it was being heavily used, and those who were hiking were not taking proper precautions. He added that the trail’s reopening also depends on whether the order is followed. “People should know that the trail is privately owned, and they should respect that,” Gillilland said.

Rattlesnake is a moderate but rewarding hike with views of Willsboro Bay and Lake Champlain. After the government shutdown, use increased as people with time on their hands sought to get some outdoor activity.

Even though Rattlesnake no longer an option, Gillilland said there are plenty of local trails to local hikers to enjoy, including several operated by Champlain Area Trails, as well as The Nature Conservancy’s Boquet River Nature Preserve Trail and the town park, including the scenic lakeside Noblewood Park.

Free trail maps are available at info@champlainareatrails.com. ■