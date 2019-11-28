Ray Brook Biomass fires up

× Expand Photos by Kim Dedam Ray Book Biomass Plant James Morier (DEC), Brian McVoy (NYPA), APA Executive Director Terry Martino, DEC Region 5 Director Robert Stegemann, Yousef Khaled (Consultant Pyramid EES) and Doug McCabe (DEC) mark the start of operations at the new wood pellet heating system built behind the state office complex in Ray Brook.

RAY BROOK | The Ray Brook Biomass Project boilers fired up last Friday, switching from fossil fuel to pellets to heat state office buildings.

The $3 million renewable energy heating system is connected to Troop B State Police command center, the Region 5 Department of Environmental Conservation office building and Adirondack Park Agency headquarters.

Construction began in August 2017 after New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) studies determined a three-boiler system using wood pellets could meet 90 percent of the state complex’s heating needs.

Use of wood pellets was designed to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 391 tons a year — the equivalent of taking more than 80 cars off the road, according to DEC.

The Ray Brook Biomass Project is also poised to help sustain the Adirondack region’s forest products industry.

The advanced boiler system was made in New York using state-of-the-art efficiency and emissions-reduction technologies.

Three boilers and equipment that monitors them are also a teaching and research tool. An observation space was installed in the biomass facility to help educate the public about system components and function.

The data servers provide real-time information about fuel use and heat output.

NYSERDA supplied over $500,000 toward the project, with remaining costs divided between budgets for the three state agencies.

“New York continues to lead by example in advancing clean, renewable energy under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s steadfast commitment to eliminating the state’s carbon footprint and combat the devastating impacts of climate change,” Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA, said in a news release.

The project, she added, demonstrates what is possible when leaders commit to finding innovative solutions to climate and energy issues.

APA staff, DEC and state police personnel toured of the new heating plant during APA’s November meeting last week.

At Troop B Headquarters, Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said reducing energy costs would allow NYSP to focus funding on core missions.

“I applaud all of our state agency partners for their collaboration in bringing this environmentally friendly project to fruition,” Corlett said.

At APA, Executive Director Terry Martino said they are proud to be part of Cuomo’s plan to combat Climate Change.

“At this critical time in history, Gov. Cuomo is leading New York forward with an energy policy that prioritizes clean, renewable energy sources, bolsters local employment opportunities and safeguards the environment for future generations.”

CLEAN AND GREEN FOR SCHOOLS

Tools to measure and address energy use in school buildings are next in line for state research funding.

A few days after the Ray Brook Biomass Project went online, Cuomo announced $4 million in grant monies for the P-12 Schools: Green and Clean Energy Solutions.

Managed through NYSERDA, the project looks to help schools evaluate and lower energy use and cut utility bills while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

P-12 Schools: Clean and Green is aligned with goals set in Gov. Cuomo’s Green New Deal: to reduce public sector greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent in New York by 2050.

“We are empowering schools across the state to take action in creating solutions to protect our environment.” Cuomo said in a statement announcing the grant program.

P-12 Schools: Green and Clean offers up to $250,000 for studies of facility energy loads plus another $250,000 for design assistance toward installation of clean heating and cooling systems.

Schools participating in the program would receive conservation and evaluation services, including no-cost clean heating and cooling screening, and free benchmarking, which measures the fiscal impacts of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

There are more than 6,000 public and private schools in New York, Cuomo said in announcing the program.

“Together, these schools spend roughly $1 billion in annual energy costs while producing approximately 5.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide or other harmful greenhouse gases.”

Applications to the P-12 Schools: Green and Clean grant program will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, dependent on resource availability, until December 31, 2022.

Information about P-12 Schools: Green and Clean is online: nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/Programs/P-12-Initiative ■