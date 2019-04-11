Ready, set, shop

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga students stuffed a bus with food over the holidays for the local food pantry and will do the same this month.

TICONDEROGA | Call it competitive shopping for a worthy cause. On April 11, students from Ticonderoga High School will line up at Walmart with an equal amount of cash and then push their carts through the store seeing who can buy the most food for the buck.

When all is said and done, the food will be loaded on the bus that brought them to the store, and delivered to the Ticonderoga food pantry to be passed out to those in need.

The competition is funded through the Stewart’s Shops’ Holiday Match program, which also builds on local donations.

“I think they have a good time,” said John Bartlett, promotions chair for the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP). “There’s a competitive aspect, but there’s also a learning aspect.”

‘GENEROSITY OF THE CITIZENS’

The April event echoes a December shopping spree that assists the food bank during the holidays, which has been going on for more than a decade. Students are encouraged to shop wisely by taking advantage of coupons, sales and fliers. Prizes go to those who are deemed to have done the best job.

“We very much appreciate the generous support of local shoppers at Ticonderoga Walmart who donated to our local Food Pantry,” said Jay Wells, the Stuff-A-Bus coordinator at Ticonderoga High School. “Whether you purchased goods to help stock the shelves of the Food Pantry or if you made a cash donation, we thank you so much. These kids are great and we never cease to be amazed by the generosity of the citizens of our community.”

Bartlett thanked Stewart’s and credited Ticonderoga students and teachers for making the event happen.

Through its match program, Stewart’s raised a record $1.89 million in 2017 and has donated $26 million to local area nonprofits since the program began in 1986. The local grant is administered through The Montcalm Street Partnership.

TMSP is an all-volunteer organization that works to improve the community and to revitalize downtown Ticonderoga. The TMSP mission is to create meaningful, long-term change in Ticonderoga’s traditional business district and to promote economic revitalization.