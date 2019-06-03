Ready4Real receives grant funding

PLATTSBURGH | Ready4Real, education programming powered by ETS, has received a $5,000 grant from the Adirondack Foundation - Generous Acts Program, Generous Acts Fund, and a $110,000 grant from the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act for Title 1 Youth Services.

These grants will allow Ready4Real to continue building on its series of interactive career and life preparedness lessons aimed toward high school students.

“We look forward to expanding our program, further creating the bridge between education and successful employment. Guiding students towards their best selves and giving them the resources to do that, whether they’re entering the workforce now or continuing their education,” said Deb Cleary, CEO of ETS, Inc. and Ready4Real board member.

In coordination with Education Outreach Consultant and Health Specialist Michele Armani, the Ready4Real team spent the past year developing and piloting this 10-session supplemental curriculum for teachers, guidance counselors and administrators to get North Country students ready.

Ready4Real pilot program schools included: Seton Catholic Central High School, Beekmantown Central School District, CV-TEC, Northern Borders Academy P-Tech, St. Regis Falls Central School, Clinton Community College and SUNY Plattsburgh.

“In our pilot sessions, we crafted custom programs tailored to the different needs and objectives of such a diverse range of classrooms,” Armani said. “We’re connecting with a variety of students, some confident and others not about where they’re headed after graduation. It’s all about the element of confidence, understanding who you are and being able to effectively communicate that.”

Confidence is a driving force when it comes to communication, leadership and teamwork — all work-readiness development skills Ready4Real addresses. Students cover a range of work-readiness information taught by a team of ETS specialists and community partners, from understanding what makes them tick as individuals to the meaning of teamwork and collaboration, working all the way up to resume creation, interview preparation, financial literacy, a capstone networking event and the chance to connect with some of the area’s top employers.

Those interested in learning more about Ready4Real should visit etsjobs.com/ready4real, email Armani at marmani@etsjobs.com or call 518-562-4673.