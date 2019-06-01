Recital promises surprises

× Expand Photo provided The Command Performance dance studio will present its 30th-annual recital at the Ticonderoga High School auditorium.

TICONDEROGA | Dance instructor Marge Cross doesn’t want to give away too many surprises about this year’s dance recital, other than to say it will be notable for those dancers who are accustomed to appearing on stage — and those who are not.

“The guest group will be long-remembered,” she promised.

Her Command Performance Dance Studio will hold its annual performance on Friday, June 7, in the Ticonderoga High School auditorium, featuring more than 100 dancers area age 3 to adult. Admission is $3 and will go toward the Young Women Scholarship Program.

This is the 30th anniversary of the recital, although Cross said it doesn’t seem it.

“They come in here when they’re 3 years old and I blink my eyes twice and they’re seniors in high school,” she said.

The dance will feature multiple disciplines, including tap, modern, hip hop, aerodance, ballet, pointe ballet and gymnastics.

For many, dance becomes a serious and lasting part of their life.

“A lot of the kids you see running up the sidewalk (to the studio) are the ones who are serious and give a little bit more,” she said. “You know their whole heart is in it, and when they’re right there on stage it makes you tear up.”

It also provides a foundation for adulthood even if they no longer dance.

“Dance is fun and a good (athletic) outlet, but it is also a discipline,” Cross said. “It builds self esteem and confidence.”

When the little ones come into her studio as young as age 3, Cross said.

“They can’t even stay in a line.”

Slowly but surely, though, they begin to develop the skills and discipline to perform.

“When they get on stage you see how they are transformed, not only through dance, but in life — it’s humbling,” she said. ”I like my dancers to be well-rounded kids.”

And of course the kids have fun, enjoying both the modern music and the older, more graceful dances and ballet.

“If I can give them a love of dance and a belief in themselves, my job is done,” Cross said.