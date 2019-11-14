Recreation complexes reviewed financially

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council again discussed the future finances of the Recreation Complexes throughout the city, all of which are struggling with revenue. The City Beach, Old Base Gym, Crete Civic Memorial Center and the Marina are all public services that are part of the rec complex.

About a month ago, there was talk about closing the Old Base Gym. This caused an uproar with some Plattsburgh citizens, who showed up to a city council meeting to voice their opinions on why the gym shouldn’t close and what the city can do to save money. There was no official vote that day, and at a recent city council meeting Nov. 7, Councilor Rachelle Armstrong went over the finances of each service and what the city can do to keep any from closing.

There are four recreation services to the public in Plattsburgh, one being the Marina. The Marina, according to research, tends more to outside tourists than Plattsburgh residents.

“Questions about rec com’s finances, facility integrity and public use have been raised, but answers have been put on hold,” Armstrong said. “This is the year where we really had to put the finances under the microscope.”

According to the presented numbers, the City Beach is located at 4 Beach Road in Plattsburgh, next to the public dog park. According to research, the upkeep of running the beach costs a total of $140, 295, not including debt service. The revenue of $87,569 leaves a total networth of - $52,726.

The Old Base Gym in the U.S. Oval costs $498,963 to maintain and makes $237,070; the networth being -$461,893. The Crete Memorial Civic Center at 2 Beach Road costs the city fund $318,853 to run. With a revenue of $144,016, the networth comes to -$174,838. A 2015 report said that investments to fix the center could reach up to $3 million in costs.

Lastly, the City Marina was looked at financially. Not including the Wilcox Dock, the Marina costs $248,624 for upkeep, makes a revenue of $102,371 and has a networth of -$145,893. These numbers come after Plattsburgh bought the Marina rather than renting it, and it was suggested at the budget review that the city stops managing it.

“We would need an increase in revenue of 43 percent in order to make that shortfall,” Armstrong explained. “What we are recommending is that we return to the original concept for the Marina, and that is to lease it.”

Those in charge of the rec complex finances and more were asked to “sharpen their pencils” and continue to make cuts that benefit the services and keep them running. Though the budget is tight and can’t fix everything, there is strong support from the Plattsburgh citizens who want to keep these services open to the public.

“The numbers that you’ve given here, we really do want to achieve,” City Councilor Mike Kelly said. “One of the things we want to do in the future is to invest more money in the programs that people use a lot - such as the beach and city parks. If we can make these four programs sustainable then we can focus more on the parks and beaches.” ■