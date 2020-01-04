Redemption center changes hands

Photo by Tim Rowland CROWN POINT Redemption Shelly Peppin and Tom Holman are the new owners of Crown Point Redemption Plus.

CROWN POINT | Crown Point Redemption Plus is under new ownership and will operate on a new schedule starting Jan. 12.

The redemption center, at 2615 Main St., was opened by Gary Varmette of Crown Point in 2016. New owner Tom Holman said the change will be easy, because its always been run like a family business. It will continue to do so, as it transitions to Holman, his daughter Ashlie, and Shelly Peppin.

The new hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for holidays. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays

Holmn said the business counts and sorts 10,000 to 30,000 cans and bottles a day, dividing them up by brand and size. Crown Point Redemption Plus also sells snacks and beverages, propane, firewood and other supplies.

It operates from a 1931 building that once sold and serviced DeSoto and Chrysler automobiles, Holman said. Holman said it’s a big enough space that bottle sorting can be done in a separate bay where the clinking and clanking won’t bother customers in the main counting area.

New York’s bottle bill reduces roadside container litter by 70 percent, according to the state. In 2016 it helped to recycle 5.1 billion plastic, glass and aluminum beverage containers totaling more than 246,000 tons. The law went into effect in 1983. ■