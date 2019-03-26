Redevelopment of Pfizer property ongoing

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Remediation and demolition of buildings on the former Pfizer property in Rouses Point is ongoing.

ROUSES POINT | Redevelopment of the former Pfizer property in Rouses Point is on track, a spokesperson for the new property owners said last week.

ERS Investors, a New York City-based real estate development firm, is in the process of remediating and demolishing several buildings on the former pharmaceutical company property.

The process of preparing the 79-acre site for redevelopment is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The company is planning to build a new industrial park there.

“The vision for the redevelopment of the property, which is already well underway with serious negotiations ongoing with multiple tenants, includes manufacturing, warehousing and distribution buildings in a state of the art industrial park setting,” said Joan Velardi, a spokesperson for ERS Investors.

After demolition is complete and tenants are secured, the company will move forward into a design and planning phase for the site.

ERS Investors purchased the former Pfizer property last year. Velardi declined to disclose how much the property was purchased for.

The firm has brought CDC, a local real estate company, on board to attract tenants.

“The desire expressed by firms to come to the site has been very strong, and ERS is proving to be an ideal partner for potential tenants to work with,” CDC President Matt Boire said in a statement.

ERS Investors President Christian Wilson said that the company is currently negotiating with “large regional and global firms to begin occupancy far sooner than we could have hoped.”

ERS Investors focuses primarily on acquiring and rehabilitating “underutilized, distressed and environmentally-challenged” industrial properties, according to a news release from the company.

For more information, visit ersinvest.net.