Regional business leaders, lawmakers talk cell coverage

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz NC-Chamber-Legislative-Breakfast-2020 - Billy Jones Area lawmakers, including Assemblyman Billy Jones (D), discussed area cell coverage at the chamber’s recent legislative breakfast.

PLATTSBURGH | Priority business issues identified in line with results from the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s recent Annual Issue Survey includes “state action to address gaps in cell coverage throughout rural regions of New York.”

At the chamber’s recent legislative breakfast, Sen. Betty Little (R) and other area officials challenged the assertion that 100 percent cell coverage exists throughout the state.

“Everybody thinks we have 100 percent coverage, and I don’t know who figures that out because they’re wrong,” Little said at the event, noting this as particularly challenging when considering the Adirondacks as a destination for visitors.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D) added that 40-to-50 percent of concerns directed toward his offices relate to cell and Internet coverage.

Chiming in, Assemblyman Dan Stec (R, C, I) listed cell coverage and broadband among infrastructure basics like water, waste-water, roads and bridges, saying, “We have [in my district] kids that have to go to the public library to access the Internet, or kids whose parents have to take them on a cold winter night to the parking lot of town hall so they can have a WiFi signal.

How is that student competing with kids from Westchester, or Suffolk or Long Island to get into the colleges that they want to, to pursue their dreams?”

“Connectivity” a Theme, a Regional necessity

“We’ve got to cover the gaps, and it’s all about our health, safety and our economy,” Little said.

“No young person is going to move up here without cell coverage and Internet service.”

In spite of this challenge, business confidence in the North Country remains high, reported at 96 percent in 2020 and 2019, according to the chamber’s survey of participating area businesses.

At the event, General Manager Greg Cody of Nova Bus, a breakfast sponsor, previewed the sustainable transit-bus manufacturer’s press announcement for later that day—a new contract reached with Metro Transit Authority (MTA) leading to the production of up to 500 public-transit buses in Plattsburgh.

Other sponsors for this year’s breakfast included the growing University of Vermont Health Network (UVM) and telecommunications conglomerate AT&T. ■