Registration open for Early Bridges program at ELCS

Registration for the 2019-20 Early Bridges program at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School is open.

Any child who will be 3 or 4 years old on or before Dec. 1 that lives within the merged school district or is interested to be an out-of-district, tuitioned child is eligible for registration. Interested parents/guardians may pick up the application packet at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central, Westport Central or Adirondack Community Action Program, Inc offices. Forms are also available on the two schools' websites under Early Bridges.

Applications may be returned to the school on the following registration days: Wednesday, May 8; Friday, May 10; and Wednesday, May 15. The Early Bridges family worker, Jolene Sayward, will review applications and assist if there are any questions. Children do not need to be in attendance at registration.

Parents or guardians must bring the child's birth certificate or baptismal certificate, immunization records and income verification. A completed physical form and completed dental health form must be turned in before the program starts in the fall.

Appointments for Early Bridges screening days, June 3-4, will be scheduled when the application packet is returned. Contact Sayward at 518-225-5162 with any questions.

The Early Bridges program is a collaborative partnership between the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District and Adirondack Community Action Program, Inc.'s Head Start. This partnership created a pre-kindergarten program that is led by certified teachers and supported by Head Start staff.

The program will be located at the Elizabethtown campus, follows the school calendar and runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers said registering a child doesn't necessarily mean the child has been selected for the program but does help identify children who may need additional support to develop age-appropriate skills.