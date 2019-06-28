Relay for Life returns to Plattsburgh

× 1 of 2 Expand For the first lap at Plattsburgh’s Relay for Life, those who have had cancer, have cancer or are/were caregivers for someone with cancer, walked a lap, carrying balloons — purple for survivors, red for caregivers. The group was followed by the Plattsburgh Mustang Club. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The American Cancer Society’s popular community charity Relay for Life was back in Plattsburgh June 14 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The 23rd annual event ran from 6 p.m. to midnight with the theme of Disney’s “Wish Upon a Cure.”

The Relay for Life events, which take place in more than 3,500 communities across America, according to the American Cancer Society website, raise money to fund cancer research and find patient care programs that are right for them, including support, transportation, lodging and more. Last year, the Plattsburgh Relay For Life was No. 1 in the Northeast Division for the number of survivors honored.

The opening Relay for Life ceremonies began with a prayer, then a few words from Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Joan Sterling. She thanked everyone for coming and introduced Senior Community Manager at the American Cancer Society Annemarie Dillon, who traveled from Albany to be at the event.

“This event is absolutely amazing,” Dillon said. “The theme this year couldn’t be more apt, because this event is raising so much money, it is our largest Relay for Life event of all of the other events … we are going to make the cure for cancer more than just a fairy tale tonight.”

Breast cancer survivor Bonnie Berry told the crowd her story of getting cancer twice, her first diagnosis at age 39.

“The start of my journey up that mountain that I had to face,” Berry said, talking about her first diagnosis. “The majority of you know and have always been and maybe at this point, climb this mountain. It’s an endless trek of questions, not many answers at first, and not being in control. A sure feeling of loneliness … I’m still here after 30 years.”

Once the second round of cancer was gone, more than 18 years later, Berry joined the comedic band The Boobie Sisters, who then performed. Berry has been with the group for about 11 years. She then had everyone stand and hold hands, reminding everyone that there is always someone there to spread love and hope.

Following that was the Survivor and Caregiver lap, escorted by the Mustang Club, and the Hometown Hero lap. These laps were to honor those who have lived with cancer or are a caregiver of someone with cancer, and to honor the veterans featured on the Hometown Hero banners in Plattsburgh, as well as first-responders and law enforcement.

The other laps included the Disney Lap, where those walking or running wore Disney-themed costumes; the three-legged race lap; the Move it & Shake It lap, for those who wanted to dance a lap; the Luminaria Lap, which included a small ceremony to pay tribute to anyone whose lives have been affected by cancer; and lastly, the Electric Light Parade lap, lit up by the creative floats that made their way around the field.

The event wasn’t all about laps, though. Some of the activities at the event included dodge ball, tug-of-war, giant Jenga, Kan Jam and more. There were also small projects for the kids to do, such as make-your-own-slime and story time. Along with all the activities throughout the evening was plenty of musical and comedic entertainment by The Boobie Sisters; the Peru Drama Club; the Champlain Valley Irish Dancers; Sweet Adelines; Beekmantown Central School cheerleaders; and Haus of Starr.

This year’s Relay for Life event raised $65,000 and had a total of 51 teams.