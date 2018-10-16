Remembering USA’s first woman speedskating medalist

× Expand Photo U.S. Olympic Committee

Photo U.S. Olympic Committee Jeanne Chesley Ashworth

WILMINGTON | The international Olympic and local community is mourning the loss of a pioneer woman speedskater.

Olympic champion and former Wilmington Town Supervisor Jeanne Chesley Ashworth died at her home Oct. 4 with Christine LeFevre, her partner of 25 years, and her dog Wriggly at her side.

She was 80.

In addition to many contributions she made to local government policy with environmentally focused projects in Wilmington, Ashworth forever holds a place in Olympic history as the first American woman to ever medal in speedskating competition.

She took home bronze at the VIII Olympic Winter Games in Squaw Valley in 1960.

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum profiled Ashworth in a column published in local newspapers two years ago.

Museum Director Alison Haas relayed context for Ashworth’s historic win:

“Women were officially allowed to compete in speedskating for the first time at the (1960) Olympic Winter Games at Squaw Valley, California and Ashworth made the Olympic team. She competed in all four speedskating events (and) captured the first official medal for U.S. women ... when she won the bronze medal. ‘It was all so lucky because I didn’t know too much about what I was doing, I just went out and skated fast,’” Ashworth had relayed to Haas.

Ashworth went on to compete in the 1964 Winter Olympic Games at Innsbruck, Austria, where she just missed the podium and took a fourth-place honor, and in 1968 at Grenoble, France.

Ashworth was a senior at Tufts University in 1960 when she medaled at Squaw Valley and later attended graduate school at Brigham Young University.

According to US Speedskating records maintained by United States Olympic Committee, Ashworth set 11 national indoor records.

She was inducted to the National Speedskating Hall of Fame on May 3, 1975 in Madison, Wisconsin. For her achievements on the ice, Ashworth was inducted into Lake Placid’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 30, 1993.

The local Olympian later served on the Olympic Museum board of directors and on the Selection Committee for the Lake Placid Hall of Fame.

Her connection to Wilmington, New York came through Olympic training, moving here from her childhood home in Wilmington, Mass. after college.

As part of the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Winter Games envoy, Ashworth flew to Greece and watched as the flame was lit, helping bring that fire home to Lake Placid on Air Force One.

From 1969 through 1980, she coached Pee Wee Association skaters on the Olympic Oval in Lake Placid.

And in 1999, Ashworth was elected Supervisor of Wilmington, a position she held from 2000 through 2007.

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum issued a formal statement regarding the community’s loss: “We are saddened by the passing of three-time Olympian, Jeanne Ashworth. Jeanne was an Olympic pioneer, not only in speed skating, but for women competing in the Olympic Games,” the organization said.

“As a past board member of the Lake Placid Olympic Museum, Jeanne was instrumental in supporting our mission and growth. She was always dedicated to the Olympics and our community to inspire youth and visitors from around the world. We are honored that the museum continues to display and protect so many of Jeanne’s personal Olympic artifacts, including her bronze medal – the 1st medal awarded to a U.S. woman in Olympic speed skating. She will be missed.”

Jeanne Ashworth was born on July 1, 1938 in Burlington, Vt. to the late Raymond and Alberta Black Ashworth. Her family first moved to Wilmington, Mass., near Boston, where her sisters Jacqueline “Jackie” Peters and Deborah Pena, were born.

Ashworth is survived by her sister Jackie, of Wilmington, and by her daughter Kristen Robin Ashworth, two grandsons, and four nieces and nephews.

× Expand Photo/Facebook Jeanne Chesley Ashworth was a skilled cabinetmaker.

She is remembered by a circle of close friends as a skilled woodworker, a gifted athlete, competitive at softball, and cross-country skiing and an all-around outdoorswoman.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are welcome at North Country Public Radio or the Olympic Museum in Lake Placid.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Heald Funeral Home, of Elizabethtown.