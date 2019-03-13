Remington Spinal Benefit marks 20 years

× Expand Photo provided Scott Remington talks about the generosity of North Country residents as he is interviewed during the annual gala held in November by the Christopher and Dana Foundation, which funds research into therapies for spinal injuries.

BRANT LAKE | A limited number of tickets are now on sale for a time-tested North Country fundraiser that for two decades has supported research into therapies for spinal cord injuries.

Both raffle and entry tickets are available for the 20th-annual Scott Remington Family & Friends Spinal Cord Research Benefit, to be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Jimbo’s Club on the shores of Brant Lake. The tickets can be obtained by contacting 518-494-7740.

Also, donations of raffle items are being sought for the event, which has been immensely popular over the last two decades.

‘OUR VOICE FROM THE NORTH’

Founded by Horicon resident Scott Remington, who was injured in a 1999 logging accident, the benefit gathering has raised a total of $700,747 for research into their therapies and cures for spinal cord injuries and to address resulting mobility impairment. While the first fundraiser in 2000 raised $21,000, the recent years’ editions have garnered more than $40,000 each.

“I cannot believe how much money we’ve raised — it demonstrates the love and generosity that people from our small area communities have,” Remington said. “It’s an incredible feeling to realize the support I’ve had for so many years from people who want to help find a cure.”

All proceeds of the fundraiser are turned over to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Before his untimely death in 2004, movie star Christopher Reeve often expressed appreciation for the donations from the Brant Lake-based fundraiser — by referring to Remington and his group as “Our voice from the north.” Remington’s annual benefit is one of the leading grassroots initiatives raising money for the Reeve Foundation.

‘LOVE AND GENEROSITY’

Donations in the form of checks are to be made out to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, and sent to: Scott Remington Family & Friends, 461 Pease Hill Road, Brant Lake, NY 12815.

To have donated raffle items picked up, call Remington at 518-494-7740 by March 25, and pickup of the items will be arranged.

Admission to the benefit event is $30 per person, with a pasta dinner included, but seating is limited. Some tickets may still be available — inquiries should be directed to Remington.

The first prize for this year’s raffle is a $3,500 vacation of one’s choice — whether it’s a trip to Paris, a cruise in the Caribbean or an excursion to Cancun. The second prize is a paddle board donated by Patty’s Water Sports, a division of Boats By George. The third prize is furniture from Kugler’s Red Barn — and there are many other prizes.

Besides raffle drawings, the event features a welcoming speech from a representative of the Reeve foundation — and plenty of socializing, Remington said.