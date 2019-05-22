Renovation work progresses at Northwood School

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Northwood School Work crews have opened up first floor area at the historic 2495 Main “Guild Block” building, as construction progresses for Northwood School on Main. The private school has a main campus across Mirror Lake and purchased the historic building. The $2.5 million project will remake the space with computer labs, shop, fabrication and design rooms that will also be available to area engineers and artists. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos provided Northwood School Prev Next

LAKE PLACID | Work inside the shuttered storefront at 2495 Main Street here is progressing.

Structural work will transform the historic building, erected in 1916 by Forrest H. Guild, into flexible workspace for Northwood School and community arts and science programs.

“With safety, protection and the minimization of Main St. disruption as top priorities, the team from Bette & Cring started by properly securing the site to protect the public and maintain the greater street traffic on weekends, while also encouraging pedestrians to continue to visit surrounding businesses,” school officials said in a news release this week.

Inside the property, construction crews have opened the floors and walls, and secured footers for new steel structures.

“The engineering plans require the construction team to build an additional nine footers (for concrete). The team has also been leveling the concrete floor in the shop area.”

Focus is on strengthening the 104-year-old building, school officials said. And that process entailed removing piled rubble from the foundation and digging trenches for the footers and steel rebar concrete forms.

In the coming weeks, selective demolition on the back porch and asbestos abatement will begin.

Northwood School on Main is designed to work as a Main Street connection for community, bringing maker space and design shop areas for STEAM students, and shared fabrication areas for local entrepreneurs or artists. Moveable walls will help classrooms, shop and work areas accommodate large and small groups.

The $2.5 million project is scheduled to be completed in October and opened for the 2019-20 school year.