Renovations add space for staff in Essex Town Hall

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Essex Town Hall - Ballroom at Wright’s Inn Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson shows some of the historically accurate, milled hardwood molding that can be used around the windows in what used to be a ballroom at Wright’s Inn.

ESSEX | Town staff have moved into newly renovated rooms on the second floor of the town hall here. The $160,000 project is finished, having cleared debris, repaired walls and torn plaster to remake space that had been unused for decades.

The Town Hall was built as an inn in 1790 by an early settler, Daniel Ross. It was sold and expanded in 1799 by Daniel Wright, and remained in use as lodging for over 150 years.

Supervisor Ron Jackson said they kept all of the antique wavy glass that has rippled views of the Lake Champlain waterfront, its docks and shops for generations.

The second-floor hallway was widened by six inches, Jackson said, but doorways for the various former inn rooms were left intact, as were hand-hewn beams that now show through new drywall, one revealing a hand-cut iron nail that still holds a mortise joint in place.

Town of Essex Account’s Clerk Angel Forbes says the new space is comfortable. Warm ivory paint softens the walls against deep sage trim.

Her desk faces tall windows overlooking the historic brick and stone buildings that line Main Street.

“I’m very happy with it,” she said of the renovation.

Flooring along the long corridor upstairs remains somewhat uneven, though insulated and covered in slate-colored carpet.

“It gives this a certain amount of charm,” Jackson said of the lilt that remains in the floor.

“We moved up gradually,” he said of planning officers, accounting personnel and the town historian whose suite encompasses the northern end of the building.

But a final unfinished touch looks to restore the historic ballroom at the southern end of the old inn, its walls still festooned with stencils that date to the end of the 18th century.

Jackson unlocked a door from the refinished corridor to reveal a room still a jumble of spaghetti lath and plaster. The decor is torn between islands of antiquated wallpaper and vertical rows of graceful stencils, green vine leaf and vermilion curlicue motifs that tumble in turns from ceiling to floor.

“I’d like to get this room restored in the best way we can,” Jackson said of round two plans to finish the second floor.

The supervisor pointed out dimensions of the original room, where beams for the ballroom are pushed into the room next door. A wall was placed there at some point to make another room at the inn.

“The whole partition used to go out another three or four feet.”

Jackson remembers when the upstairs rooms were used as apartments through the 1950s and 1960s, and one of the Essex school teachers lived upstairs.

Before that, the rooms were lodging for mariners and merchants, ostensibly moving goods up and down Lake Champlain. It earned its waterfront acclaim variously as Wright’s Inn and the Adirondack Inn.

There was once a bar on the first floor where the town meeting room is now, Jackson said.

Supervisor-elect Ken Hughes said the renovations have put the vacant second floor into good use.

And he too is preparing to search for grant funds to restore the circa 1797 ballroom.

It might be a blend of reclaiming the original 18th Century folk-art stencils and rebuilding walls torn back to skeletal lath.

“It would really be great to keep as much of this intact as we can, from a historical perspective,” Hughes said, suggesting a collaboration with university architectural preservation programs.

The town isn’t sure how the restored ballroom might be best used in Essex Town Hall.

But the builders at Dow Electric did replicate long lengths of historic hardwood molding as they rebuilt the second-floor last spring.

Jackson said there is enough of remade wood framing to place around the two windows on the building’s southernmost corner.

“They did an incredible job,” Jackson said of the Malone-based builders.

Historic planners in the town of Essex are working to find resources to restore the ballroom ■