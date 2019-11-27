Renowned ‘Festival of Trees’ set for Glens Falls this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prospect Center Festival of Trees As many as 200 trees and dozens of other holiday decor creations are to be on display — and in a competition — at the 28th annual North Country Festival of Trees set for Friday Nov. 29 through Sunday Dec. 1 at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.

GLENS FALLS | A holiday festival, ever-popular in the region, is returning to Glens Falls this weekend.

The 28th annual North Country Festival of Trees, a celebration of holiday decor, is to be held this weekend at the Queensbury Hotel at 88 Ridge St. in Glens Falls.

The exhibit and sale of decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, gingerbread houses, holiday table centerpieces, mantel decorations and other items crafted by local artisans and organizations, is to be held from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. on both Friday Nov. 29 and Saturday Nov. 30, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 1.

As many as 200 decorated trees have been entered in prior editions of the festival, which is a premier holiday event annually in Glens Falls.

In a “Children’s Wonderland” area of the festival, youth can decorate Christmas cookies, create a holiday ornament, pose for a photo with Santa and participate in other activities.

Two years ago, the Warrensburg High School Art Club won the event’s “Most Artistic Tree” award. The students, led by their adviser Jeanmarie DeKleine, worked several weeks crafting the hand-painted ornaments. This was the first such award for the Warrensburg group, although they have fashioned trees for the benefit event for years.

The admission charge, $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children, benefits the Prospect Center, a division of The Center for Disability Services. ■