Repairs underway to fix sinking Chester-Horicon Health Center

Chester supervisor Craig Leggett takes a look Oct. 12 at the foundation of the Chester-Horicon Health Center, half of which has sunk up to seven inches over the past several years. The health center is to be closed until Oct. 29, so contractors can lift the building and give it a solid footing. Photo by Thom Randall

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester-Horicon Health Center has for years been sinking into the ground and attempts have begun to raise it back to its original level.

The building’s foundation has been submerging for several years, primarily the northwest wings of the building which include the lobby and entrance. The corner of the lobby nearest state Route 9 has sunk the most, a total of 7 inches, Chester Supervisor said last Friday.

The Town of Chester owns the building and maintains it on behalf of the health center’s parent enterprise, Hudson Headwaters Health Network. The building was constructed in 2004 and opened the following year.

While contractors work on raising and stabilizing the building’s foundation, the health center is to be closed through Oct. 28.

In the meantime, all the services of the health center will be provided at the Warrensburg Health Center, at 3767 Main St. in Warrensburg. Patients of the Chester-Horicon Health Center with scheduled appointments will be seeing their doctors, physician assistants and other health care specialists at the Warrensburg center.

The building’s concrete foundation remains solid, and it is to be lifted, so a more solid base is set underneath, Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said.

“The building’s original contractor did not place the building on solid ground,” he said, noting that town insurance will not cover the expense to remedy the problem.

Adirondack Basement Systems, of Halfmoon, has already started the construction work.

For more than a week, their workers have been driving metal piers into the soil every several feet along the foundation, and they will be used to provide support for hydraulic jacks to lift the entire north and western portions of the building to make the building level. The steel piers are also expected to provide permanent support for the structure.

Leggett said people first recognized problems after the sidewalk started shifting in 2012 and reconstruction of the sidewalk didn’t help the problem. The sinking continued the next year, and town officials thought the building might stabilize sitting a few inches lower.

However, the problem became serious recently, Leggett said, when the lobby windows became trapezoidal, and the panes were considered likely to crack.

An initial attempt this year to lift the lobby corner and put solid material under the footers revealed a serious problem along two entire wings of the building, and that extensive repairs were necessary.

“When it was discovered that the building had dropped 7 inches, we just couldn’t ignore the problem,” Leggett said. “There was no sign of it stopping.”

The cost of the repair project is estimated at $70,000, a portion of which has already been expended.

About $10,000 of that sum will be shifted from an appropriation for town sidewalk replacement, and some anticipated maintenance on the Chester Municipal Center will be postponed to free up more money to go toward the health center repairs. The remainder is likely to come from town fund balance, Leggett said.

Both health centers — along with 15 other health centers in northern New York — are operated by Hudson Headwaters Health Network, an outgrowth of the original Chester Health Center, which years ago was located in a converted two-story home on Main Street.

Hudson Headwaters media specialist Maggie Evatt said that measures have been taken so the construction work would cause minimal disruption for patients.

“We will have staff from the Chester Health Center stationed in the Warrensburg Health Center, and we will route phone calls there — so patients with concerns will be able to talk to a familiar person,” she said. “Our focus is to make sure patients are taken care of.”