Residents concerned about boat ramp

× The Eagle Lake boat launch is in for a parking upgrade, but might also be more restrictive to boaters. Photo by Tim Rowland

EAGLE LAKE | The status of Eagle Lake’s only public boat launch has residents fearful that they may not be able to fish or recreate on the lake in the ways to which they have become accustomed.

Eagle Lake falls within the state’s Hammond Pond Wild Forest, a sprawling, tract loosely bordered by Lake Champlain to the east, the Northway to the west, Route 73 to the south and Route 9N to the north between Westport and Elizabethtown.

The area is governed by a Unit Management plant that was adopted in 1988, and narrowly amended twice since.

That plan is currently under review of the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), which will govern how the land is used in coming decades.

Among the proposed changes is a reconfiguration of the Eagle Lake boat launch that allows boaters to back their trailers into the water and float their craft off the trailer.

Under the proposed changes, that will no longer be allowed.

According to the plan, “This site will accommodate the approach to the water’s edge of small and light trailered boats, but will not provide float-off or float-on trailered boat launching. The boat would be pushed/lifted off the trailer, and pushed/rolled off a small, short barrier into the water. The design of these sites may allow the wheels of the trailer to the water’s edge, but prevent floating boats off the trailer.”

DEC spokesman Dave Winchell said some people took that to mean the state was preparing to close the boat launch altogether.

While the traditional boat launch would be closed, he said, the barrier will have rollers and it will be a relatively easy job to slide “a typical boat with an outboard motor” off the trailer over the rollers and into the water.

“I know a lot of people were concerned, but what gets out by word of mouth is usually worse than the reality,” he said.

A public hearing was held in North Hudson in late fall and the boat-launch issue came up, Winchell said, but those raising questions seemed satisfied by the answers. The idea behind restricting trailers is to help prevent the spread of invasives.

While larger boats would in effect be restricted, Winchell said the 420-acre lake is not conducive to big boats, particularly those launched from the public site. The launch point is separated from the main lake by a causeway with a narrow overpass that carries Route 73.

Residents of Eagle Lake, however, said they are not convinced.

“If you have an 18-foot boat with a thousand pounds of equipment, you’re not going to just roll it into the water,” said Rolf Tiedemann, treasurer of the Eagle Lake Homeowners Association. “Most people don’t fish out of an innertube.”

Tiedemann said he has a long track record of fighting invasives and is sensitive to the environment. But he fears some restrictions now could lead to more later, even the restrictions of motors on the lake altogether. “It’s a beautiful piece of land and we have stewardship of it,” he said. “But it’s a slippery slope. I would guess a majority of the property owners are against doing anything at the boat launch.”

He is also concerned about emergencies on the back side of the lake, which are difficult to access without a boat.

Dick Holroyd, who has logged many hours fishing on Eagle Lake, said residents were also concerned that they didn’t get more notice of the fall public meeting.

Like other residents, he said he was surprised to learn that changes were planned for the boat launch, which he said could make it more difficult for aging anglers with medical issues.

“Everybody I talked to was totally shocked about the whole thing,” he said. “And what do you think will happen to property values if there’s no way to launch a boat?” he said.

Winchell said the DEC comment period is over, but the UMP revisions will now go to the Adirondack Park Agency, which will have its own comment period.

The UMP materials can be found online at https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/51337.html.

Questions about the UMP process can be directed to r5.ump@dec.ny.gov.