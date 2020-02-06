Residents evading 2020 census count could cost county $20 million

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall WarrCoCensus2020SaraFrankenfeld At a recent Warren County meeting, county planner Sara Frankenfeld (center) told area leaders that up to $20 million in federal grant funding was at risk if the 2020 Census is merely one percent shy of a full, accurate count. County Planning Director Wayne LaMothe (right) listens to Frankenfeld’s comments.

WARREN COuNTY | Not getting every Warren County resident to participate in the federal 2020 Census this year could mean the loss of many millions of federal dollars, crimping local government services, county leaders said recently.

County officials have estimated that if merely 650 county resident aren’t documented in the census, a reduction of nearly $20 million in funding for vital local governmental services is likely to occur over the next decade.

The reduced funding would curtail the 55 or so federal programs for which allocations are calculated on the census’ population data, they said. In New York, programs tied to census information represent about $73 billion in federal funding.

These programs include federal housing, transportation and highways, lunch programs, food stamps or SNAP, meal and nutrition programs, Medicare and Medicaid, county officials said this week.

For months, a 2020 Complete Census Count Committee — a coalition of local human service agencies — has been meeting to organize an outreach to county residents with a goal of counting every single person who lives in the county for a minimum of six months per year. The group was founded by the Warren County Planning Department.

County planner Sara Frankenfeld, who discussed finances for this outreach effort with area officials last week, said that rural residents, renters, minorities, the elderly and children ages zero to 5 years old are historically under-counted.

“About $800 billion of federal funding is distributed nationally on the basis of census data, so not getting a full count cheats us out of money — a huge amount of money,” she said. “Getting everybody in Warren County counted is so very important.”

State officials have said that accurately enumerating people in rural areas has traditionally been difficult due to many of the residents’ distrust in government.

Frankenfeld has said that in the 2010 census process, only about a third of the residents of northern Warren County towns responded to cards mailed to them requesting their participation — a response rate far lower than metropolitan areas.

Shift in state grant policies stalls plans

Several weeks ago, county officials planned on allocating $100,000 to the Southern Adirondack Library System (SALS) to conduct the local outreach effort to optimize the census count, following the state’s offer to contribute $75,000 in state funds toward the project if the county matched the sum with $25,000 — and the county Board of Supervisors committed their share on Jan. 17.

But late last week, county officials were informed that the state funding was not available if SALS conducted the outreach, as they were a 501C1 non-profit entity, instead of a 501C3 organization — an apparent about-face from prior advice from the state.

Frankenfeld said the news was distressing, because libraries are where people traditionally go to receive guidance from trained staffers on filling out census surveys.

“Finding out SALS is now disqualified has thrown a wrench into our plans,” she said.

Process to secure grant is complex

Additionally, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore explained to county officials on Jan. 30 that getting the funding would require a lot of work: the census outreach program plans would have to be submitted to the state, the lead agency would have to be certified for the effort, plus a project budget would have to be negotiated and approved by the state before they would commit to the $75,000 grant. Moore said that undertaking this process might be difficult due to the limited time available, and that the state’s guidelines might continue to change.

Plans call for census cards to be mailed out in March, followed by census workers going house-to-house this summer to obtain information from those households that didn’t return the cards.

Also, Moore reported that while state officials had said weeks ago that census outreach program expenses incurred beginning Jan. 1, 2020 would be eligible for reimbursement, their policy had changed to disallow any expenses incurred before an award letter was approved by the state.

State mandates curtail effort

Considering these requirements, there might not be enough time to comply with the mandated process, Moore said, noting he talked to a representative of the state’s Special Projects office, and he expressed dismay that the time frame was indeed tight.

In response, county supervisors endorsed amending their allocation of $25,000, removing the stipulation that it was conditional on state grant funding. Several supervisors have suggested that the county spend up to $100,000 or more to assure a full count, and avoid the potential loss of millions of dollars in federal funding.

Queensbury at-large supervisor Brad Magowan expressed his frustration about the state’s handling of the grants bankrolling the outreach program.

“They had nine years to get this all ready, and now we’re down to the eleventh hour,” he said. “We may lose a lot of money by not getting this program in place — I want this to go on record. You cannot make this stuff up; this is wrong.” ■