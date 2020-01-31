Residents give back to community

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel MLK-Soup-Kitchen-Cleanup_1 Students from the advocacy group “Reality Check” broke out the brooms to clean up during the annual day of service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Photo by Brian Happel MLK-Soup-Kitchen-Cleanup_3 Volunteers were all smiles as they worked to clean up the soup kitchen at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Plattsburgh for the annual MLK day of service.

PLATTSBURGH | Many people have Martin Luther King, Jr. day off from school and work. But for people around the region, it was a day on, not a day off, as they volunteered to help honor Dr. King’s civil rights legacy.

Nearly two-dozen residents and local leaders, including New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones, showed up at Trinity Episcopal Church in Plattsburgh to clean up the soup kitchen. It’s an event that has taken place every year since 2003.

“I think one of the strongest traits that this community has is that people are willing to roll up their sleeves and get involved,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “I think it’s so telling when you look at the youth that are here today.”

Among the youth helping clean up the kitchen were members of “Reality Check,” which is a youth-led group dedicated to stopping tobacco use in the region.

“When Reality Check comes out to help people, it also draws attention to what we’re trying to stand for and fight against,” Ella Mansfield, a 15-year-old student at Plattsburgh High School noted.

“We do ask quite a bit from the community,” 17-year-old Plattsburgh High School student Tabitha Batu-Tiako added. “It’s only fair that you return it in some way by doing things like this.”

Photo by Brian Happel MLK-Soup-Kitchen-Cleanup Volunteers said they were happy to provide a little elbow grease and a lot of love to the soup kitchen at the Trinity Episcopal Church.

The students and adult volunteers spent about two hours at the soup kitchen, scrubbing away at the floors and cooking equipment. They also helped organize everything there.

“I’m really happy to see all the young people we have here today, because we need to carry this on,” MLK Committee Member Maxine Perry admitted. “If we want things to work in our community, we have to work together.”

“It definitely shows that we have leaders in our town,” Abigaille Batu-Tiako, a 17-year-old student at Plattsburgh High School, said. “It’s a great opportunity to get to know more about your community.”

Cashman agreed. But he also hoped that this day of service might inspire others to take action throughout the year.

“It’s not always about making a (financial) donation,” Cashman pointed out. “There’s lots of opportunities by doing sweat equity. If there’s something that inspires you, there is a need probably within our community that could match your talent and time.” ■