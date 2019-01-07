Residents, long frustrated by poor service, heartened — but wary — at Frontier deal

× Expand Photo courtesy Flickr user Mike Mozart via Creative Commons Licensing. Frontier Communications will be required to invest $25 million into bolstering their network upstate as part of an agreement with the state Attorney General’s Office.

FRANKLIN FALLS | Susan Mitchell became so frustrated with her internet and phone service in 2017, she canvassed her rural neighborhood with a petition asking state regulators to compel Frontier Communications into providing reliable service.

Mitchell and her neighbors outlined a litany of frequent interruptions, outages and poorly-maintained infrastructure.

“Everyone signed it,” said Mitchell.

The last straw was when a tractor trailer tore down the low-hanging phone and internet service lines roped over a rural roadway.

The wires were hanging below regulation, according to the petition, and residents had reportedly warned Frontier to no avail.

Franklin Falls, a community of about 50 homes located 14 miles northeast of Saranac Lake, is isolated.

“When both phone and internet services are out, there is no way for local residents to call for emergency fire or medical services,” the petition read. “This is a terrifying situation for us.”

DEAL REACHED

Dozens of Frontier subscribers have reached out to the Sun over the past two years to detail their concerns, chronicling speed tests, interactions with customer service reps and the state of infrastructure on the ground in their communities.

“The internet goes out for hours, and sometimes for a day, and you are still paying the high price for it,” said Arlene Romanchuk, who lives on Auger Lake just outside of Keeseville. “I would love to see something done with this problem.”

Wilmington, Jay and Chesterfield in Essex County join Franklin Falls as part of a problematic corridor that stretches into Minerva and Newcomb and through the central Adirondacks, where recent outages kept subscribers offline for as long as 10 days.

Now relief may be in sight as a probe into providers by the state attorney general’s office has not only validated and confirmed those concerns, but revealed “significant failures” in how the providers market and deliver internet speeds.

“For years, internet providers marketed ever-increasing internet speeds regardless of whether they could actually deliver,” said then-Attorney General Barbara Underwood in a statement. “No more.”

Frontier has joined Verizon, Altice and RCN in the agreement, a sweeping package of reforms that will tighten up how the services are marketed and will also require Frontier to invest at least $25 million into bolstering their upstate network.

RESIDENTS REACT

Subscriber reaction to the news was mixed.

“I feel very pessimistic,” said Auger Lake resident David Hull. “I don’t think anything’s going to happen.”

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Wilmington resident Larry Stone, who has watched his internet service deteriorate over the past six months. “We just get no satisfaction or acknowledgment that they’re going to do anything.”

The cluster of homes around Auger Lake in the Town of Chesterfield have been particularly hard-hit.

Jeff Rushby told The Sun last Thursday a speed test revealed his service was clocking in at 92 percent slower than average.

“Our service is no better than it’s ever been,” he said. “It’s probably worse.”

Reliability is critical for Rushby, who is self-employed.

And the impacts are immediate.

His wife engages in a daily group chat with her siblings to discuss a family member’s health condition.

The technology is only available via cell phone. So last month, she bundled up and drove to the top of the hill where she could get reception.

Rushby accompanied her, concerned about the news that police were seeking a murder suspect.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said.

He seemed buoyed about the infrastructure upgrades mandated as part of the agreement.

“If they ran a new line, I think that would help us,” he said.

The state attorney general’s office said Frontier was among the providers who failed to maintain “sufficient network capacity” to deliver on their speed promises.

In the past, the provider has acknowledged service disruptions, but stopped short of admitting problems with their carrying capacity.

David Buchholz said it was obvious to local subscribers that bandwidth was limited and the network was packed with too many users.

“They are oversubscribed,” he said. “They should not be advertising a service that they cannot provide.”

Seasonal homeowner Tim Fitzmaurice is retired, but has a side business that requires consistent online connectivity.

“We would spend much more time there if this was resolved,” he said.

Fitzmaurice said he spends an average of four to five hours each summer talking to various levels of IT people or field techs trying to achieve some consistency so he can work from home.

“The other joke is the phone technicians tell me I live in a congested area,” he said. “There are six houses on our street. It took us two hours to watch a 30 minute Netflix show.”

Steve Amstutz of Upper Jay said, “The problem is it falls off consistently, and service fails. We’re not getting the service we’re paying for.”

LAWMAKERS THRILLED

The concerns nearly boiled over at a contentious public meeting last February in North Creek designed to brief attendees on state-funded broadband build-out efforts.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan called the agreement “fantastic news” for local residents.

“We’re all been struggling,” she said. “We receive at least one phone call per day with somebody frustrated with our service.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland cited numerous calls and complaints from constituents seeking relief.

“This agreement is very good news for the residents of Essex County who are being served by Verizon and Frontier,” Gillilland said. “I’m happy the state and the attorney general’s office have stepped in to alleviate this and I’m looking forward to partnering with them to ensure we can continue well on our way to completely digitally enter into the 21st century.”

Providers must roll out the advertising reforms within 120 days after the agreement, which would be late-April.

Implementation details will be worked out in the near future, a Frontier spokesman told The Sun.

The provider said they worked with the state to develop an investment proposal that delivers “enhanced service quality to our customers, provides additional transparency in customer marketing information and adds improvements to our telecommunications infrastructure, particularly in rural unserved and underserved areas of the state.”

“By encouraging flexibility and investment, our mutually beneficial approach creates service quality improvements that benefit Frontier’s customers and communities we serve in New York,” said the company spokesman. “We look forward to continuing to work as a collaborative partner in efforts to close the digital divide and deliver reliable, affordable services to our customers.”

STATE EFFORTS ONGOING

As the state lurches towards the conclusion of its universal broadband program — the Dec. 31 deadline passed with little fanfare as the state quietly extended the deadline for providers who received funding for the final round of subsidies last January — stakeholders in the areas marred by spotty service are acutely aware of how the build-outs will affect them.

Stone, the Wilmington resident, said even remote roads leading to deer camps in Wilmington are being wired with fiber-optic cable.

But Hazleton Road is not included in those efforts.

The lack of service is impacting home sales in the area he said, including prospective buyers to his farm.

“How come some people in town get it and some don’t?” he asked.

Frontier received $9.7 million in state subsidies last January for build-outs in Essex and Hamilton counties, but have stopped short of detailing the precise areas.

The program has steered $154 million in subsidies to boost high-speed internet in rural North Country communities — the most of any region in the state.

Information is only available in raw data format on the state website detailing the program.

Wide swaths in Essex County will be covered by satellite, including the entirety of eligible locations in Crown Point, Moriah, Port Henry, Newcomb, North Elba, St. Armand and Westport, and portions in every other town.

“I’ve heard Frontier is installing fiber,” said Amstutz. “You’d think they want to advertise that and get us excited.”

