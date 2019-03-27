Residents sought for housing rehabilitation

Ausable | Officials from the Town of AuSable intend to submit a HUD Community Development Block Grant application to fund housing rehabilitation in the town. The town is currently seeking income eligible residents who are interested in the proposed program.

To be considered for the program, the resident must meet three criteria:

Own their property and home.

Have serious home repair needs.

Have total household income below these limits: Income of $36,200 for a one-person household; $41,400 for a two-person household; $46,550 for a three-person household; $51,700 for a four-person household; $55,850 for a five-person household; and $60,000 for a six-person household.

Only Town of AuSable residents are eligible. Call 518-834-9606, ext. 36, or toll free at 1-888-355-3662, ext. 36, by April 2 for a brief, confidential interview about housing needs.