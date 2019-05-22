Ti school budget defeated

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Ticonderoga school board members and staff wait to hear the results of a budget vote that was ultimately defeated by voters.

TICONDEROGA | Voters in Ticonderoga and Hague soundly rejected a school tax-cap override, falling well short of the 60 percent supermajority needed to pass a $23 million budget that would have raised the levy by nearly 10 percent.

There was little drama elsewhere in southern Essex County, with budgets easily passing in other school districts.

The Ticonderoga board said that if the levy didn’t pass, it would have to fire seven teachers and cut its advanced placement and college courses, along with many of its performing music classes and its sports teams.

The vote was 747-558, reflecting one of the higher voter turnouts in recent memory. After the vote was announced, the board agreed to hold a special meeting Thursday to figure out what to do next.

Most likely it will submit another budget to the voters that stays within the 2 percent tax cap, but cuts employees and programs. If that doesn’t pass, the board will be forced to adopt a contingency budget that maintains current spending, but requires further cuts and shuts down schools to outside events.

Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said the negative vote was likely a matter of simple economics.

“It’s certainly understandable; the increase was significant,” he said. Moving forward will be difficult because “we’ve exhausted our list” of things to cut.

State and federal aid has scarcely been increasing for Tigonderoga, while mandated expenses, particularly in the areas of special education and health insurance, have spiked. In the past 18 months, health-care costs have risen by nearly 40 percent.

The board has worked with employees to hold down costs, but several major claims of more than $100,000 caused a jump in costs. Ticonderoga bands together with other schools for health insurance, but the pool is still relatively small.

At public budget meetings, residents were sharply critical of the school’s health insurance plan, which they said was too generous. Employees pay 10 percent of the tab and the school system picks up the rest.

Board President Mark Russell said the system is in the second year of a four-year contract with employees, so any potential restructuring is not an immediate option. Russell said he was expecting a closer vote, but that the public wasn’t convinced by the board’s narrative.

“We’ve got to work on our messaging and be committed to a long-term strategy,” he said.

Elsewhere on the ballot, voters returned Russell (893 votes) and Tracy Cross-Baker 790) to the board, and elected Eric Rich (745) to an open seat. Candidate Maria Tedford (665) came in fourth.

Other school votes in southern Essex included:

In Crown Point, the $7.5 million budget passed 90 to 2. Anita Johnson (85 votes); Lorene Cutting, (75) and Michael St. Pierre (75) were re-elected to the board.

Moriah Central: The $17.4 million budget passed 246 to 40. Voters elected Benjamin Winters, (215 votes), Michael Celotti (266) and write-in candidate Dana Aurilio (21) to the board. Voters also approved the purchase of three buses.

In Schroon, the $8.3 million budget passed 233 to 69. Voters elected Kevin Kelly Sr. (207) and Susan Repko (173 votes) to two open seats. Carissa Mangun (120) was third. Voters agreed to the purchase of one new bus.