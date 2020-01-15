Residents weigh-in on park plans

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Everest-Rabideau-Park-Future_4 Town of Plattsburgh Planning Director Trevor Cole (left) explains some of the options for renovations at the park in Cumberland Head.

PLATTSBURGH | The sun is shining, but it’s a bitter-cold day at Everest Rabideau Park in Cumberland Head. The swings are empty, there are no children running around the playground and the field has a fresh coating of snow.

Winter can make just about anything seem unappealing. But, in about a year from now, this park could begin to look very different, and not just because of the snow melting.

Those changes, at least in part, will be up to residents. Dozens of people came out for a public forum to discuss the future of Everest Rabideau Park. Among them was Brian Rabideau. The park was named after his late father, Everest.

“I think it’s great. We need something like that out here,” Rabideau offered. “There’s a lot of space out there in the park that’s not being utilized.”

Photo by Brian Happel Happel_Everest-Rabideau-Park-Future 2 - Lg Residents have a chance to point out proposed renovations they like for Everest Rabideau Park.

Rabideau expressed interest in the town of Plattsburgh building trails for walking, mountain biking, and hiking. Grant Moravec, who grew up in Cumberland Head and is now attending Cornell University in central New York, suggested an ice skating rink. He also appreciated the opportunity to have his say.

“Usually, these organizations have that specialized knowledge to make decisions. However, the community is what uses these services, and so I think it’s important for the community, at the same time, to be able to decide what they want.”

Officials with the town of Plattsburgh said they have a budget of about $150,000 for renovations at the park. More than 1,000 residents received letters inviting them to share their ideas about what they’d like to see happen.

“One thing we’re really trying to emphasize is it’s not just a park for kids,” Plattsburgh Town Director of Planning Trevor Cole said. “We’re just trying to encourage people to tell us what they like, what they don’t like and what we’re not thinking of, and give us all of your great ideas.”

Photo by Brian Happel Everest-Rabideau-Park-Future 7 The playground at Everest Rabideau park in Cumberland Head is one of many things that could change as the Town of Plattsburgh considers renovations for the park.

Residents noted the ideas they supported by placing colored stickers by more than a dozen options. There were also multiple stations for people to write down their suggestions.

“There are a lot of options,” Moravec observed. “They’ve obviously sorted out what they think everyone could possibly want and still offer room for suggestions.”

The town will now take a closer look at the feedback residents gave and report back to them. The goal is to have plans in place by the fall with potential construction beginning in the spring of 2021. ■