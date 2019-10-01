Response teams practice hazmat drill

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte NYS ENCON and local hazmat response teams work on maneuvering and placing boom on the shore of Lake Champlain on Sept. 11 as part of a united response exercise led by the EPA. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte One of the local response crews pulls the boom out and maneuvers it for placement. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte EPA Director of Region 2 of New Jersey, Carl Pellegrino, looks on as Canadian Pacific Rail’s contracted hazmat crew, Miller Environmental Group, load out the boom to begin their maneuvering exercise on Lake Champlain on Sept. 11. Prev Next

PORT HENRY | Local response teams participated in a hazmat drill on Sept. 11 to prepare for a possible oil spill along the route of the Canadian Pacific Rail Co., near Lake Champlain.

The particular area of focus was at the Port Henry Beach and boat launch area with participants on the other side of the lake, in Addison, Vermont, also taking part in the drill.

NYSDEC Emergency Spill Response, Essex County Hazmat Response Team, the EPA, Clinton County EOC, ENCON Police, VTDEC, Coast Guard District 1, Fort Dix Atlantic Strike Team, Vermont Hazmat Response Team, and Port Henry Fire Department, CP Rail’s contracted response team: Miller Environmental Group were among several agency response teams participating in the training exercise.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held a table top strategy meeting the day before with local response departments to put into action a plan the agencies had been devising for a while now, according to EPA’s Karen Way of EPA Region 1 out of Boston.

The response plan is centered around the geographics of the lake in conjunction with CP Rail’s route on Lake Champlain on the New York side. The areas to protect; whether historical or environmental (fish and wildlife), set groundwork for the plan and mutual aid agreements, as to who or what agency will fill certain roles in the event of a large spill.

Carl Pellegrino, EPA director Region 2 out of Edison, New Jersey, explained that, “There are three booming exercises going on simultaneously to demonstrate what it would be like for agencies, public and private, working together. In advanced planning, there are areas that need to be protected and those strategies have been developed ahead of time. But, depending on a number of factors: volume, movement of the water, wind, the spread, and kind of oil can change the game plan and there needs to be a degree of flexibility but also within the plan of action.

“There is a level of artificiality to these exercises but it also is beneficial to have a plan and know how to use equipment in the event of a crisis. These agencies will be the first responders in this type of event and other agencies, such as the EPA, wouldn’t be able to respond for a number of hours. Timely response is key to protecting valuable resources.”

The spill response training/drill involved three boom (a floating device to isolate oil spills) exercises simultaneously on the lake; various agencies practiced the deployment and maneuvering of the boom at the Port Henry shore and on the shore at Chimney Point in Vermont.

NYDEC of Washington County practiced using drones to fly over the area and assess spills and placement of the boom with drone-flight video feedback. The drones also monitor the performance of the boom from a point of view that cannot be done by the human eye and makes the operation more effective.