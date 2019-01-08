Restaurant biz cool to minimum wage hike

× Pizza Bono co-owner Saverio Minardi shrugged off the impacts of the increasing minimum wage. “Wage goes up, prices go up,” he said. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH | Hospitality workers rang in the new year with promises of extra cash:

The minimum upstate will increase from $10.40 to $11.10 per hour as part of the state’s latest minimum wage increase, which took effect Dec. 31.

The bump comes as the state marches to $15, with New York City the first across the finish line for large employers and fast food workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has painted the increase as a matter of addressing income inequality.

New York, he said, is “leading the way fighting for economic justice and making a real difference in the daily lives of New Yorkers.”

“We will always stand with the working women and men of New York, and with this historic minimum wage increase, we have taken another step forward in the fight for the dignity and respect of hardworking families,” Cuomo said in a statement.

EATING COSTS

But local restaurateurs are painting a more nuanced picture following the third increase in as many years.

Our House Bistro co-owner Matt Pearsall said he didn’t disagree with the concept of a eventual $15 minimum wage.

But costs must increase elsewhere to accommodate the increase, he said.

Prices will hit a ceiling at some point, he said, and it’s unlikely local customers will pay $16 or $18 for a burger.

Politicians, said Pearsall, should entertain the concept of electricity or utility credits to help offset increased labor costs.

“It’s just not there to be given out without making adjustments,” Pearsall said.

Butcher Block Manager Kevin Kilkeary said he isn’t opposed to paying employees more.

The restaurant pays its 60 workers above minimum wage, but ultimately absorbs the costs whenever wages increase, he said.

Susan Upton, owner of the Campus Corner on Bridge Street, said rising costs derail the premise of increasing wages.

“It is a struggle for us,” Upton said. “Everything just keeps raising up all the way around.”

Saverio Minardi, owner of Pizza Bono, shrugged at the rising costs, writing it off as a nature of doing business.

“Wage goes up, prices go up,” he said.

MARCH TO $15

The increases, supported by a coalition of activists and labor unions, were initially passed as part of the 2016-17 state budget.

Businesses who employ 10 or fewer people in New York City will reach $15 at the end of the year, and Long Island and Westchester County by 2021.

There will be only six states with minimum wages higher than the $11.10 rate this year, which is high by historic standards and just below the all-time peak reached briefly in the early 1970s, said Ed McMahon Jr., research director of the Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think tank.

“That represents a very significant squeeze on employers in the space of just a few years,” McMahon said in an email.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said the business group joined with its upstate partners to advocate strongly for the upstate differential.

“Setting a separate rate upstate versus downstate was unprecedented but recognizes that places like the North Country are not the same as Manhattan,” Douglas told The Sun in an email. “The challenge over the next few years will be to watch for efforts to reverse this distinction.”

McMahon said the impact also ripples through services such as child care.

“There also is a growing impact on non-profit social service providers, who are already low-paying and have not seen their reimbursement rates from the state increase sufficiently to cover this,” he said.

Kilkeary suspected escalating wages would result in national chain restaurants turning to automation.

“We’re not in the food industry,” he said. “We’re in the service industry.”

Upstate, the wage is scheduled to increase 70 cents each year until $12.50 by end of 2020, after which increases will continue to $15 on an indexed schedule to be set by the Director of the Division of Budget.

“Given Cuomo’s outspoken positioning on the issue, there is probably little doubt as to how this will turn out, unfortunately,” McMahon said.

‘GAME CHANGER’

Douglas said there is “no question” that the increases have been somewhat muted by the strong economy and low unemployment which has naturally raised pay in many sectors as a necessity to keep and attract employees.

“But having said that, many small businesses in particular, who cannot absorb or pass along higher wage costs, have certainly been stressed, resulting in moves toward job elimination or not adding those positions which otherwise might have been added,” Douglas said.

And he said this may have a chilling effect on entry-level jobs.

“This can have unintended consequences for young people and entry level jobs on the ladder,” he said.

Koffee Kat barista Jack Pelton appeared delighted when a reporter informed him of the increase on New Year’s Eve.

A 70 cent raise would amount to $28 per week for a full-time worker before taxes, or $1,584 annually — not an insignificant sum for working class wage earners, said the Chazy Central Rural School senior.

Pelton, 18, said the increase would allow students still living at home extra perks like a new video game.

But it could make a big difference for college students or working class folks holding down several jobs.

“That’s going to be a huge bump,” he said. “This is going to be a lifesaver.”

Tipped employees, including wait staff and bartenders, are exempted.

The current tipped wage is $7.50 an hour outside of New York City.

But that may change as the state Department of Labor continues to weigh abolishing the tip credit following seven hearings statewide to solicit feedback.

“No decision has been issued,” a spokesman told The Sun last Friday.

AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The state Department of Labor launched a public education campaign to raise awareness about the increase.

State officials are asking workers to contact the Wage Theft Hotline (1-888-4-NYSDOL) to report employers not complying with the increase.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour.