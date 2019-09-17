Restaurant has the juice

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Olivia Harrison stands with one of the new electric vehicle chargers.

TICONDEROGA | By nature, restaurants aren’t always known as good environmental stewards, from food that’s thrown away to a surfeit of plastics that can end up in the environment. Olivia Harrison, owner of Olive’s Ti Pi in Ticonderoga wants to change that. And to give her restaurant a greener cast, it recently became the first location in Ticonderoga with an electric vehicle charging station.

“The planet is growing faster than it should, and I was concerned about our carbon footprint,” Harrison said. “The restaurant business is known for waste and I want to minimize that.”

Harrison’s father Mark owns the building, along with Gunnison’s Gym, where another charger has been installed.

According to Alternative Fuels Data Center, a government website that tracks electric vehicle charging stations, the region had been lacking in electric vehicle chargers. The Ticonderoga chargers would be the only ones between Westport and Lake George, and they are just as scarce to the west.

Vermont has a big lead over New York in electric vehicle charging stations in the Champlain Valley region. In Middlebury alone, which is 17 miles to the east of Ticonderoga, there are nine chargers, the government website shows.

Matthew Courtright, President and CEO of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, said charging stations are increasingly important for communities. “We are excited that an electric car charging station is now available in Ticonderoga,” he said. “Many people now own and use their electric cars to travel and it is important to be able to assist visitors and community members alike. Having these types of charging stations in the community is one of the Chamber’s goals in our strategic plan and we are thrilled that Olive’s Ti Pi now has it available.”

Harrison said chargers are good for the environment, and that they also make good business sense. “It’s an up and coming technology that’s moving fast, and we have to keep up with the times,” she said.

Olive’s Ti Pi is a full-service Italian restaurant located at 24 Wayne Ave.