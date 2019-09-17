Rethink Poverty: a simulation

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Kim Dedam The Rethink Poverty Workshop held in Elizabethtown was supported by the Well-Fed Essex County Collaborative, Essex County Health Department and partner agencies featured hard facts and figures about the poor in Essex and surrounding Counties. An afternoon role-play simulation was created as part of the program organized by Bridges Out of Poverty, an action-based organization from Vermont. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Kim Dedam The Rethink Poverty Workshop held in Elizabethtown was supported by the Well-Fed Essex County Collaborative, Essex County Health Department and partner agencies featured hard facts and figures about the poor in Essex and surrounding Counties. An afternoon role-play simulation was created as part of the program organized by Bridges Out of Poverty, an action-based organization from Vermont. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | Being homeless wasn’t fun.

On top of routine challenges like finding transportation, food, work and figuring out how to find somewhere to live, there was an overbearing feeling that I didn’t belong -- exempted from much of the lively chatter in everyday life.

I attended the Rethink Poverty Workshop put together by Essex County’s Public Health Department through the Well-Fed Collaboration and Bridges Out of Poverty, an outreach organization based in Vermont.

They staged the day-long workshop in the Boquet Valley Central School auditorium here.

The Poverty Simulation required every participant -- some 40 people in all --to draw a random name, a random part in the role-play activity.

And with that name came a scenario.

A series of life challenges was presented with or without a partner or children, to involve medical conditions, bills to pay (including lights, heat, food and loans), a work schedule with customary rules, including an ever-present transportation concern.

I became Harry Hanlow, age 25, recently released from prison.

I had a girlfriend and her one-year-old child to help provide for.

And we were homeless.

Since nobody drew the part of my significant other, she became an imaginary partner.

But I still had to figure out how to afford and find a place to live in “two weeks.”

These “weeks” were defined in 10 minute segments that ended with a buzzer. The simulation lasted for four “weeks” or forty minutes total, plus three minute weekends in-between.

I failed.

FRUSTRATION AND DEFEAT

What happened in those short bits of time?

I went to work and that took four minutes out of each 10-minute week.

I waited at the bank for four minutes one day, trying to cash a check so I could buy transportation passes. (I didn’t have enough - five required -- to get to work the following week.)

Then I went to the community outreach desk to ask for help finding a place to live, and they sent me to Social Services.

I ran out of time waiting to see someone at Social Services.

And when I went back the next “week,” it took so long (eight out of 10 minutes,) that I was very late for work.

I got fired.

I finally pawned off a microwave and a couch, saved up a bit of cash, and got my job back.

Meanwhile, I had keep up with transportation costs and was red-flagged twice for not providing enough food in three weeks to feed myself and my imaginary girlfriend and the baby.

After the second “week,” everyone else in the room was busy chatting excitedly over the three-minute weekend about what next steps they would take.

And here I was, still lost in the “Homeless Shelter” set in a Netherlands back against the bleachers.

I thought it would have been nice to share concerns with others, find out how they were faring.

But the only person who came wandering into the shelter was a seedy type, a person with a ball cap pulled way down over her eyes.

And she tried to sell me a packet of some illicit substance disguised as a sweetener packet, suggesting it might be a good way to make some fast cash.

I told her to “get lost,” since “I already had enough troubles.”

But some people don’t say that, I was told after the workshop ended.

The hopeless, helpless feeling of what seemed like insurmountable odds did make me feel vulnerable.

Even in a 90 minute simulation, I had a sense of despair.

I wasn’t going to find that home.

I got kind of mad at everyone for yapping so happy and loudly, laughing as they figured out ways to solve their problems, while I couldn’t find which pieces of the puzzle I needed to end the homeless scenario.

The long wait at Social Services cost me, the cost of transportation, the effort and time to get a new job, which I did accomplish in week four, were sucking time right out of everything I had planned.

And when I went back to the pawn shop to sell a couch, they haggled, they said I owed them a paycheck loan payment, even though I had paid it straight away that first “week.”

“Let’s see the receipt,” these two pawn brokers challenged. (They were pretty good at being callous and unconcerned.)

Without the receipt, I had to pay that bill again.

As the very last days (minutes really) of the final week bore down, I had managed to secure a paycheck and a little cash.

And I was able to find a place to live.

I got the new address for “Home Sweet Home” just seconds before the final buzzer ran: four weeks into the four-week simulation.

The stark realities of poverty were striking: not enough food (and not really caring about that); no clear pathway out of the homeless shelter, no obvious support structure; and zero time to deal with health issues, if any cropped up.

The most difficult part was the vast amount of time it took to get input from various “services” set up and staffed by actors (actually social services workers from this area), who took a very long time sorting through all the paperwork. How very bureaucratic of them!

RESULTS

In the end, facilitators asked how many of us ended up better off at the end than when we started.

About five hands went up.

Only four families were able to buy food for all four weeks.

The “Healthcare” table had visits from only two people.

Only two families were able to pay the mortgages/realty company in full. All others made partial payments.

And the “thug,” who in real life is a well-loved Public Health educator, was, by all accounts “really successful.”

“I did not get anyone’s Social Security cards,” the thug said.

“And I did get arrested for a time.”

Maybe that prevented the thug from visiting me a second time.

DEBRIEF: RETHINK POVERTY

The Rethink Poverty workshop was held at Boquet Valley Central School, Mountain View Campus, in Elizabethtown.

It brought together local social services experts and staff from Bridges Out of Poverty, a community outreach organization founded in Vermont that trains service coordinators, teachers, social service staff and many other workers throughout the country and across the world.

The training and simulation did provide an extraordinary look at the dynamics that “cause and maintain poverty across generations,” as promised in workshop registration materials.

Helen Boyea, from the Adirondack Teacher Center in Malone, and Denise Sypek, from the North Country Teacher Resource Center in Plattsburgh, coordinated the simulation.

They were extremely effective with the buzzer. There’s only so much time in any “day.”

They wanted the large group to better understand realities and pressure faced by low income families.

And data show high numbers of people living in or at the edge of poverty throughout the North Country.

Myths about poverty, Boyea said, dig deep into community structures, including schools, counseling and service agencies.

Among the most common misconceptions is the notion that all poor receive government assistance. And often people judge, thinking poverty is unique to one ethnic group or another.

Not so.

Poverty in 2019 is defined as a family of four living with an income of $25,750. And 15.1 percent of people in New York State live in poverty.

Some 57 percent of families living in Essex County qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

Two Essex County supervisors attended the Rethink Poverty workshop: Joe Giordano from Ticonderoga and Stephanie DeZalia, from North Hudson.

Their scenario was combined and involved their working together to raise a grandchild with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Giordano’s character was “Winona,” age 50. And their grandson, “William,” age 7, was a handful, he said.

Giordano, too, was fired for being very late for work, having to take time to manage healthcare for their “grandson.”

Rethink Poverty was supported by the Well Fed Essex County Collaborative, Essex County Health Department, North Country Teacher Resource Center, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity for Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc., Adirondack Community Action Programs, Inc., and aha! Process, Inc.: A Ruby Payne Company.