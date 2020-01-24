Rev. Flynn retires; Rev. Ratigan appointed

× Expand Photos provided Rev Flynn and Rev Ratigan

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Rev. Francis J. Flynn retired effective Jan. 1. At the time of his retirement, he was pastor of St. Elizabeth Church in Elizabethtown, St. Philip of Neri Church in Westport, and St. Joseph’s Church in Essex.

Flynn was named pastor in Elizabethtown and Westport in 2012, taking on the responsibilities as pastor of the Catholic Community of St. Philip Neri and St. Joseph in Willsboro in 2015.

Bishop Terry R. LaValley has named Rev. Patrick A. Ratigan administrator of the three churches.

He retired effective June 26, 2019. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as pastor at St. Bernard’s in Saranac Lake and the oratories of St. Paul’s in Bloomingdale and St. John of the Wilderness in Lake Clear.

He was appointed to that position in 2014.

A native of Massena, Flynn was born Nov. 1, 1944. He studied for the Catholic priesthood at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers and at the North American College in Rome.

Flynn was ordained in December 1969 at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. In 1970, he received an STL degree from the Gregorian University in Rome.

Ratigan is a native of Saranac Lake and was born Jan. 4, 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975. Ratigan attended Wadhams Hall and the North American College in Rome.

He was ordained by Bishop Brzana on Sept. 24, 1983, at St. Bernard’s Church in Saranac Lake.

Ratigan has served as associate pastor at St. Mary’s Cathedral, as parochial vicar of St. Alexander’s Church, Morrisonville, and at Sacred Heart Church, Massena. ■

This is an abridged version of an article originally published in North Country Catholic.