Richards Library awarded PNY grant

WARRENSBURG | The Richards Library is one of this year’s Preserve New York (PNY) grantees.

A grant of $4,000 will allow the library to hire Landmark Consulting of Albany to complete a thorough building condition report.

The Richards Library was constructed in 1901 and serves Warrensburg’s local community. It was built according to a design by A.W. Fuller of Albany and constructed by Jonah Hesse of Johnstown. The library building is an excellent example of early 20th-century architecture that celebrates local materials and handiwork, and was made from native rough granite that was quarried nearby. Although library administrators have made updates and renovations to the building over time, it has never been fully surveyed or studied by a professional preservation architect. Deterioration issues have begun to accumulate, notably the historic windows, main doorway and granite steps.

The library’s board hopes Landmark Consulting’s report will help them plan, prioritize and initiate preservation improvements that will allow the windows to become more energy efficient and usable, and to repair the entryway and stairs so they resemble their original appearance.

Since 1993, the PNY grant program has been providing funds to municipalities and nonprofit organizations that need technical, professional assistance to guide a variety of preservation projects. The historic structure reports, building condition reports, cultural landscape reports and cultural resource surveys that are funded through this program can have profound impacts on the sites they are studying.

Preserve New York is a collaborative regrant partnership between the Preservation League of New York State (PLNYS) and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

“NYSCA is proud to support the vitality and character of our communities through our Preserve New York partnership, which provides key resources to historic sites, buildings, and cultural centers statewide and underscores the importance of architecture and landscape design in community revitalization and economic development,” said NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus.