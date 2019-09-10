Richards Library offers innovative program

WARRENSBURG | “Pushing the Limits” is a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) program designed for older adults.

As part of this program, adults will read books that pertain to certain themes as related to STEM over the course of several months. This year’s themes are tradition, transformation, motion and heritage.

Sign-up began Aug. 26 and will run through Sept. 9. On Sept. 10, registrants may pick up the first book, “Friday Night Lights,” by H.G. Bissinger. Our first meeting is tentatively set for Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., in the Community Event Room of The Richards Library. All meetings should last no more than 1 hour.

According to Mike Sullivan, the library’s director, “This is a fun and informative program, and we hope you will join us, meet new people and share your ideas and opinions.”

For more information and to register, call Mike Sullivan at the Richards Library at 518-623-3011, or stop by in person. The library is located at 36 Elm St. in Warrensburg.