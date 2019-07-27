Ride the River Gains Speed

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tim Rowland More than 100 cyclists participated in the Ausable River Association’s annual Ride for the River event. Ride for the River was created by Ausable River Association in 2012 to celebrate the resilience of local communities following the devastating flooding caused by Tropical Storm Irene. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Tim Rowland In partnership with Cycle Adirondacks, the ride features interactive route stops allowing cyclists to learn about the impacts of road salt, invasive species and undersized culverts on Ausable streams and habitat. Cyclists left from The Hungry Trout resort and had their choice of short, intermediate and long rides. Prev Next

WILMINGTON | The Ausable River Association partnering with Cycle Adirondacks held the eighth-annual Ride for the River bicycling event July 21 in support of the Ausable River and local communities, and the event is gaining momentum and support with each year.

MAKING A LARGE TREK

This year, 95 people had already registered before the race day. Some of these cyclers made a large trek to attend the event, traveling from areas such as Albany and western New York, as Ride for the River has been increasing in popularity.

In an interview over the phone before ride time, Brendan Wiltse, AsRA’s Science & Stewardship Director, spoke to The Sun,

“We are expecting well over a hundred participants and that number will definitely grow as more people travel to the event in future years. We already have people coming from other areas of the state, Albany and Rochester, and it’s growing because people are talking about it, it’s becoming popular. It’s really beautiful up here and people care what we are doing. We want to draw people to the area. We want to add to tourism.”

Wiltse has been working with AsRA since 2014 and generally works on water quality monitoring, studying the effects of road salt and the river’s wildlife.

FROM BAD COMES GOOD: IRENE

The event was first held in 2012 in the aftermath of the flooding and destruction caused by Tropical Storm Irene. The funds that were raised from the first event and consecutive years following have been used to support AsRA’s stream restoration projects. The impact of Irene was devastating for several communities along the Ausable, it had flooded its banks and caused damage and flooding of homes and businesses, displaced mounds of debris and removed whole trees from the ground. There are still active projects, some by AsRA, that are still recovering the communities and the river from 2012.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but we are making progress. We can’t avoid flooding, ice jams but we have projects in place that are addressing making the river more resilient and creating known patterns of flooding,” Wiltse said.

There were three cycle routes beginning at The Hungry Trout in Wilmington; a five-mile, 30-mile, and 63-mile route that cyclers could choose to undertake. The short route was designed for family groups. Ride commence time was at 8 a.m. and an after-party was slated for after the ride ended in the afternoon.

AsRA’s website states about Ride the River, “The 2019 Ride will continue to celebrate our local communities and river while raising funds to restore damaged portions of the river and address the growing concern over road salt, particularly around Mirror Lake in Lake Placid.”