Rising from the ashes

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Firefighters hose down flames in the belltower of the historic Schroon Lake Community Church. The bell and cross have been salvaged.

SCHROON LAKE | It was supposed to have been one of Stephanie DeZalia’s better days.

The North Hudson board member was being sworn in as supervisor during a small ceremony in the town board offices, with her colleagues and supporters looking on.

But less than an hour prior, a North Hudson fire engine had barreled down NY Route 9 toward Schroon Lake where the Schroon Lake Community Church, the one that had been so integral to DeZalia’s life, was fully ablaze.

“The loss of that church is going to be very hard on the community,” she wrote in an email. “As I was being sworn in and beginning a new chapter in my life, pages from my past were going up in those flames. I was baptized, confirmed, taught Sunday School, and married my late husband in that church. Its loss is truly tugging at my heart.”

DeZalia’s reflections were typical of many who shared their remembrances in local gathering places and on social media.

The Schroon Lake Community Church has a storied past, a storied present and if members of the church and the community have anything to do with it, it will have a storied future.

“The flames that recently engulfed our Schroon Lake Community Church building hold no comparison to the length of the far-reaching flames of faith, hope, prayers, actions, gifts and talents of this congregation,” wrote lay leader Carole Ann Greig on behalf of the church board.

Greig said the board met last week and decided that “we definitely will rebuild on the site. It was a landmark in this town; being in the center of town is part of our ministry.” Meantime, the congregation will continue to worship in space offered by neighboring churches.

Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Palisano was not in her office across the street at the time of the fire, but watched it burn in real time on streaming video.

She said the church’s reach extended beyond its congregation. It was responsible for the nearby food pantry, it hosted events for the town’s Christmas celebration, it provided space for artisans on Small Business Saturday and reputedly had the North Country’s best barbecued chicken. “It’s everybody’s church,” Palisano said.

Stretching between two posts in the Chamber offices were a row of mittens artfully made by Schroon Lake’s Sue Repko, who donated them, with proceeds to go to the church.

After only a few days, about 30 pairs had been sold, with $750 raised for the church.

On social media, Jolyn O’Connor announced that she had designed a line of #SchroonLakeStrong haberdashery, with all sales dedicated to the same purpose.

Witherbee’s restaurant lets customers add contributions to their bill, and, according to a Facebook posting, on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. there will be a benefit concert of local talent at the Round Church in the center of Averill Park to benefit Pastor Lynnette Cole, who lost her home — the neighboring parsonage — in the fire.

There are other places to contribute, and while the Chamber is not directly sponsoring any, it is acting as a clearing house of information for those looking for a way to help. Direct contributions can be made out to Schroon Lake Community Church and sent to PO Box 276, Schroon Lake, 12870 with “building fund” referenced in the memo.

The fire has been ruled accidental, and the specific cause was expected to be released late this week, according to county emergency offices. At least two artifacts, the church cross and bell have been salvaged, and members are hoping that other meaningful pieces might be pulled from the rubble, Greig said.

The church was built in the late 1840s, and town officials believe the first bell was melted down for armaments during the Civil War.

The Community Church of Schroon Lake came about in its modern incarnation in 1948 by way of a consolidation between the Schroon Lake Methodist and Congregational churches. The Methodist church at the time had no heating system — perhaps because it had primarily been attended by summer residents — so its congregation moved into the First Congregational church under a joint agreement in 1948 that was so meticulous that it expressly provided for joint ownership of the church coffee urn.

“The spirit moved these two entities to build a community room, kitchen, storage, parlor, Sunday school space and office space, probably in the early 1950s,” Greig wrote. “We join in a mission to serve others, and we have opened our doors and hearts to all. Our old building may be gone, but we are still Schroon Lake Community Church.”